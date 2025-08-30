Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Loss
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders lost their season opener to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a score of 27-20, but that hasn't shaken the confidence of Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback and former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders.
After the game, Shedeur posted his reaction to the loss on social media:
"They'll figure things out. They have a great head coach," the Browns rookie wrote.
It's a heartwarming vote of confidence as Sanders publicly expressed his support of his father. Shedeur has his hands full adjusting to the NFL with Cleveland, but he is clearly still invested in Colorado's performance as the Buffaloes look to reload a roster that lost key contributors like Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.
The offense certainly missed both Sanders and Hunter as Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter finished the game with 159 passing yards. The Buffaloes' longest pass play was a 39-yard reception from Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller, his only target of the game.
Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Colorado Buffaloes
Sanders only posted on social media one other time during the game as he gave Buffaloes kicker Alejandro Mata a shout out. Mata finished the game with two successful field goals and he made both extra point attempts, including one that was initially blocked.
"Good kick mata," Sanders put it simply.
While he may not have been the most active online, Sanders was seemingly paying attention to Colorado's season opener.
Other former Buffs were in attendance at Folsom Field for the game like Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants NFL-Style Bonuses—Why He Should Be New Voice of College Football
MORE: What Deion Sanders’ Uniform Choice Reveals About Approach to Colorado Buffaloes Brand
MORE: How Deion Sanders Turned Boulder Into One of College Football’s Elite Destinations
MORE: Why Colorado's LaJohntay Wester Could Be NFL's Next Star Wide Receiver
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Make Statement With Stars Who Made NFL 53-Man Rosters
Deion Sanders' Clock Management Criticism
After the game, "Coach Prime" was criticized for his time management on Colorado's last possession as the Buffaloes went to the locker room with two timeouts.
"Really poor clock management. There's really no other way to look at it. Maybe even after the first play, you call a timeout. Definitely after the second play. You gotta call a timeout. Every second is so precious in that scenario, and you got two timeouts in your back pocket," said ESPN's Dusty Dvoracek on SportsCenter after the game.
The Buffaloes took an early 7-0 lead after forcing three turnovers in the first quarter, but Georgia Tech entered halftime up 13-10. Colorado tied the game on three occasions including a seven-yard touchdown rush from Salter in the fourth quarter.
However, Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King rushed for his third touchdown of the game with 1:07 left in the game to give Georgia Tech a 27-20 lead. Colorado's offense had one final opportunity to put a drive together, but the Buffaloes were unable to get past the 50 yard line.