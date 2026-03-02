Colorado Sets Multiple Recruiting Visits With These Defensive Linemen

There were multiple Colorado Buffaloes recruiting targets taking part in the Under Armour Camp Series in Dallas, Texas. Among them were defensive linemen King Thibodeaux and Khyren Haywood.

Sam Spiegelman of Rivals was at this event and spoke about these two potential Buffaloes recruits, including upcoming visits on their calendars’ to Boulder.

King Thibodeaux

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome.

King Thibodeaux is a 6-2, 260 pound defensive lineman out of Garland, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 25 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. Thibodeaux has an upcoming visit to Colorado, along with another power conference program.

“Touted 4-star defensive lineman King Thibodeaux has official visits scheduled to Colorado (June 5-7) and to Florida State (June 19-21),” Spiegelman said.

Khyren Haywood

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium.

Khyren Haywood is a 6-1, 270 pound defensive lineman out of Denton, Texas. He is rated as a three-star recruit and ranked as the No. 100 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 per 247Sports. Haywood, like Thibodeaux, has an upcoming visit to Boulder on the horizon.

“He has locked in nearly all of his official visits, beginning with his first trip out to Boulder to see Colorado (May 15-17),” Spiegelman said. “The Buffs have become a serious contender for the touted Denton (Texas) Guyer interior defensive line prospect since collecting an offer. Deion Sanders was on the phone with Haywood this past week.”

As a junior for Denton Guyer High School in 2025-26, Haywood recorded 61 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one interception in 14 games played.

New Defensive Coaching Staff

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex.

The Buffaloes defensive coaching staff in 2026 looks a lot different than it did in 2025. It will be interesting to see how this affects their recruiting, especially on the defensive line.

Colorado's defensive line coach in 2025 was former NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko. After one season in Boulder, he opted to take his career to the next level. Peko was hired this offseason to be the next defensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving a vacancy at the position in Boulder.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders then promoted graduate assistant Dante Carter to defensive line coach. Carter joined the Buffs' coaching staff in 2025 as a graduate assistant. Carter will likely have a big say when it comes to recruiting players like Thibodeaux and Haywood.

The biggest coaching change on the defensive side of the ball for the Buffaloes this offseason was at defensive coordinator. Colorado's defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025, Robert Livingston, was hired by the Denver Broncos to be their next defensive pass game coordinator.

"Coach Prime" promoted Chris Marve to be the Buffs next defensive coordinator. Marve was hired this offseason to be the linebackers coach but is quickly getting a bigger role.