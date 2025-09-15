Interesting Recruiting Update on Colorado Buffaloes 4-Star Tight End Commit
The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders received the commitment from class of 2026 recruit, tight end Gavin Mueller this past May. Despite this commitment to the Buffaloes, there is still other teams in pursuit of him.
Can Colorado Hang On To Gavin Mueller?
Greg Smith of Rivals revealed the latest intel on recruit Gavin Mueller. Smith claims that there are still schools reaching out to the Buffaloes class of 2026 commit.
“Colorado is going to have to battle to hang on here,” Smith said. “There was a strong early relationship built, but a source tells me that several schools are already calling to rest how strong his commitment is.”
Mueller announced his commitment to Colorado via social media in mid-May. He posted a picture of himself in a Buffaloes uniform with the word “Committed” along with a caption.
“I’m home. CU let’s work!” Mueller’s caption read on his X account @gavinmuellerr.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Quarterback Qualms Spell Disaster For Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado’s Struggles Spark Overreaction About Deion Sanders’ Future
MORE: Is Deion Sanders Recruiting Another NFL Legend to Colorado’s Coaching Staff?
Gavin Mueller Player Profile
Gavin Mueller is a 6-5, 255 pound tight end out of Wheaton, Illinois. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 15 tight end in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. He was evaluated by national analyst Hudson Standish in May, just days before his commitment to Colorado.
“Profiles as an in-line Y tight end at the next level who can use his physicality at the line of scrimmage to create running lanes and his frame to box out defenders at the first two levels,” Standish said. “Has shown the ability to make plays at the catch point and excels at tracking the football in crowded conditions.”
Mueller was also a fantastic basketball player, but has decided to primarily focus on football over the past couple years. Standish views Mueller as a player that can eventually become a key piece for a high level college team.
“Should be viewed as a high-upside attached tight end who could blossom into a key piece for a College Football Playoff contender,” Standish said.
Buffaloes 2026 Recruiting Class
The Colorado Buffaloes have received the commitments from 11 players in the class of 2026. In addition to Mueller, there are two four-star commits; linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. and safety Preston Ashley.
247Sports ranks Colorado has having the current No. 81 2026 recruiting class.
Since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Colorado has relied more on the transfer portal than recruiting. The two best players "Coach Prime" has had in Boulder both transferred from Jackson State when he made the move from there; quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter.
Colorado is still searching for answers after losing both Sanders and Hunter to the NFL this offseason. Colorado is 1-2 in 2025 and has already undergone a quarterback change. The Buffaloes lost their home opener to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and last week, lost their Big 12 opener to the Houston Cougars.
They pivoted from quarterback Kaidon Salter to Ryan Staub after just two games. The Buffaloes will look to get back on track in their next game against the Wyoming Cowboys.