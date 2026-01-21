Sav'ell Smalls Reveals Why He Ended His Colorado Buffaloes Career Early
In this story:
It's now known why tight end Sav'ell Smalls was held out of the Colorado Buffaloes' final seven games of last season.
In an emotional post on social media, the graduate student revealed Tuesday that he began experiencing episodes of "temporary paralysis" in his arms and legs during fall camp, which later led to him being diagnosed with spinal stenosis. Instead of undergoing a spinal fusion that wouldn't guarantee an end to his symptoms, Smalls decided to medically retire in early October.
Smalls, a former five-star defensive end prospect who began his college career with the Washington Huskies, transferred to Colorado before the 2023 season. After recording two tackles and a quarterback hurry in his first year with the Buffs, Smalls transitioned to tight end and hauled in nine passes for 68 yards and one touchdown in 2024.
With Zach Atkins seeing most of Colorado's snaps at tight end, Smalls was limited to special teams action this past season before medically retiring.
"I have always sacrificed for this game so despite my symptoms and knowing it could potentially be something serious, I kept my symptoms to myself and continued to play until week five when I had multiple episodes during that week of practice as well as the game," Smalls wrote. "That prompted me to alert our training staff.
"After having an MRI it was revealed I was born with spinal stenosis, a condition classified as a narrow spinal canal, causing nerves to compress which shuts off signals to the body. After receiving this diagnosis I talked to multiple doctors, and a spinal fusion was the only viable option to continue my career. However it was not guaranteed to stop my symptoms, and the risk of paralysis would still be high, so in early October I medically retired."
Smalls also shared that he began the season with hopes of reaching the NFL, but he'll now pivot to life after football.
Sav'ell Smalls' Impact on Colorado
Smalls showed promise at tight end in 2024, highlighted by a touchdown reception in Colorado's Alamo Bowl loss to BYU. However, he began last season behind Atkins on the tight end depth chart and was ultimately limited to 74 special teams snaps across five different units in his final college season.
"At any level of sports I've ever played, I always felt like you got to do what's best for the team or what the team asks of you," Smalls said. "I've never been scared to get my hands dirty or do the dirty work or sacrifice myself for the team."
MORE: Deion Sanders Bolsters Colorado Secondary with Transfer Cornerback
MORE: Jordan Seaton's Cousin Joins Colorado In Turn Of Transfer Portal Events
MORE: One Big Takeaway From Colorado’s Transfer Portal Class
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE
Colorado's 2026 Outlook at Tight End
Looking ahead to next season, Colorado's tight end room is again expected to be led by Atkins, although the Buffs also landed former Northern Colorado standout Fisher Clements in the transfer portal. Freshmen Corbin Laisure and Zayne DeSouza remain in Boulder as well.
Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.