Colorado Buffaloes' Sav'ell Smalls Developing Quickly At New Position: Week 1 Starter?
BOULDER — A former five-star prospect at defensive end, Sav'ell Smalls converted to tight end last year and is quickly gaining momentum at his new position ahead of his third season with the Colorado Buffaloes.
"He keeps getting better and better, and we expect that," Colorado tight ends coach Brett Bartolone said after practice Thursday. "For a guy like Sav'ell, I've got to make sure he doesn't take any steps back. We got to keep on him, keep on him, keep on him. And that's really for the whole room."
Smalls spoke with Colorado Buffaloes on SI last week and shared that he's looking to maximize every opportunity he receives this fall.
"Just play my role," Smalls said of his goals for the season. "Whatever opportunities I get, just take advantage of them. I feel like I did a good job of that last year. I'm trying to build on that to earn more opportunities in the offense, more of a role in the offense, wherever that's at."
Midway through fall camp, Smalls is competing with Zach Atkins, a Division II transfer from Northwest Missouri State, for playing time at tight end. The senior Smalls will likely be utilized for his blocking abilities while Atkins gives Colorado an extra receiving threat.
Smalls recorded nine catches for 68 yards and one touchdown last season in 13 games played, gaining confidence throughout his first year at tight end.
"Definitely (gained) a lot of confidence getting the reps that I got and the reps increasing over the year," Smalls told reporters Thursday regarding his 2024 season. "Us having the success that we had last year and then obviously knowing that we left some meat on the table, personally and as a team, we had to take that into the offseason and try to work on whatever I could work on."
At practice earlier this week, coach Deion Sanders asked each of his position coaches to bring their "main guy" to the front of the team, and Bartolone nominated Smalls. With two weeks remaining until Colorado's season opener against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Smalls may be in line to receive the start at tight end.
Being asked to change positions midway through a college career isn't easy for any player, especially one who was once considered a five-star prospect at their former position. But Smalls embraced the change and remains focused on helping the Buffs win wherever he stands on the field.
"At any level of sports I've ever played, I always felt like you got to do what's best for the team or what the team asks of you," Smalls said. "I've never been scared to get my hands dirty or do the dirty work or sacrifice myself for the team."