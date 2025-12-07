NFL World Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' Statement Performance vs. Tennessee

Although the Tennessee Titans aren't exactly elite defensively, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders put on a show in the first half of his third NFL start on Sunday.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns, earning some respect from several notable analysts. Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe and analyst Emmanuel Acho all took to social media during the first half to comment on Sanders' impressive performance in the first half.

Reacting to Sanders' 60-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, Sherman shared his thoughts on the rookie's ability to make difficult throws. Sanders had thrown a 1-yard touchdown pass to David Njoku in tight coverage earlier in the game.

"Shedeur is BALLING!" Sherman wrote. "I know it’s the Titans but he has thrown some high level passes today. Just threw his 2nd TD of the game."

Sharpe also complimented Sanders' strong first half while touching on the Browns' ongoing quarterback controversy. Sanders took the starting job from fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel earlier this month but also must content with Deshaun Watson, who returned to practice this week.

"Going 2 be a lot of upset folks Shedeur keeps playing like this and Browns win," Sharpe wrote.

Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, beat the Las Vegas Raiders in his first career start before falling to the San Francisco 49ers last weekend. In those two starts, the rookie Sanders completed 27 of 45 passes for 358 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

"Yeah, of course I'm thankful," Sanders said last week, per the Browns. "In the midst of everything that's going on — wins and losses, anything — I remember when I wasn't playing, so I never forget that feeling. So I try my best to not let that happen again for me to be in that position."

Sanders started in 24 games across two seasons at Colorado, throwing for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also led the Buffs to 13 wins and a trip to last year's Alamo Bowl, which ultimately ended in a loss to BYU.

"What I tell him is simple: be consistent," Deion Sanders said in an exclusive interview with Colorado Buffaloes on SI's Bri Amaranthus. "Be the same man every day — on and off the field. Lean on God, earn that respect, don’t expect it. Prepare like a professional, carry yourself with class, and let your performance speak for you."

Acho shared his belief that Sanders has proven why he should be Cleveland's franchise quarterback moving forward.

"This play right here (touchdown pass to Njoku) is why Shedeur Sanders is the starter in Cleveland. You got to throw to guys open even when they're covered. That's a freaking NFL-caliber ball. That is why he is the starter in Cleveland and potentially the future franchise quarterback."