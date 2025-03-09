Shedeur Sanders Quarterback No. 1 Over Cam Ward In 2025 NFL Draft Class?
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be an early first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Does Sanders have a case to be the first name taken off the board and selected first overall?
NFL Anlayst John Kosko says if he had the choice, Sanders would be the first quarterback he would take. The Tennessee Titans hold the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sanders Top Quarterback In 2025?
The top two quarterbacks on most big boards and Sanders and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward. John Kosko of Pro Football Focus has Sanders as the No. 1 quarterback in this draft.
“For me, Sanders is the top quarterback in the 2025 draft class,” Kosko said. “If you’re looking for a quarterback with high-level accuracy, sound decision-making, and undeniable poise under pressure, Sanders is your guy.”
Kosko claims that if it wasn’t for Sanders, Colorado would be been at the bottom of the Big 12 last year instead of being in the conference title race at the end of the season. He had to carry the weight for an offense that had a lot of holes.
“With no ground game to lean on, everything fell on Sanders. Either he delivered and kept Colorado in games, or they struggled to compete,” Kosko said. “Without him (Sanders), the Buffaloes would have been bottom-dwellers in the Big 12, nowhere near playoff contention. With him, they were in the conversation.”
One of the Big issues that Sanders faced as Colorado in 2023 and 2024 was the offensive line allowing constant pressure.
“No quarterback in this draft class faced more pressure, both from opposing defenses and the limitations of his own offense,” Kosko said. “Behind a subpar offensive line, Sanders was forced to navigate constant duress, making his production all the more impressive.”
Shedeur Sanders College Career
Shedeur Sanders started his college career at Jackson State and played there in 2021 and 2022. In his freshman year in 2021, Sanders was named the SWAC Freshman of the Year and made Second-team All-SWAC. As a sophomore in 2022, he was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and earned First-team All-SWAC honors. Sanders transferred to Colorado after the 2022 season when his father, Deion Sanders, left coaching Jackson State for the Buffaloes.
Sheduer became one of the biggest stars in the country in Boulder. Despite Colorado just going 4-8 in 2023, Sanders still put up impressive numbers. He threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions in his 11 games.
He was even better in 2024. Sanders led the Big 12 in completion percentage at 71.8 percent, passing yards with 4,134, and touchdown passes with 37. He was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Colorado went 9-4.