Stephen A. Smith Blasts Colorado Buffaloes Offense Without Shedeur Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes are just days away from their opening night matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, and the national spotlight is already locked in on the program. But instead of praise, Colorado is once again taking heat on the national stage.
That was the case Monday morning on “First Take,” when the panel debated what a successful season would look like for Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. Predictably, there wasn’t much optimism, with both Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum voicing their skepticism about Colorado.
Smith wasted no time explaining why he believes the offense could collapse under its own flaws.
“Offensively, with so many transfers through the portal, the offensive line is expected to be compromised to some degree,” Smith said. “You’ve got this quarterback, Kaidon Salter, transferring from Liberty. Even though he can run the football better than Shedeur Sanders, his passing accuracy is considered significantly less. When you combine that with a compromised level of pass protection, it seems like it could be a long season for Colorado.”
The Buffaloes do have questions to answer, but Smith’s take missed the mark. His lack of depth on the college football side has been evident before, and Monday was no exception.
The reality is Colorado’s offensive line is in the best shape it’s been since Sanders arrived in Boulder. The group is anchored by five-star freshman Jordan Seaton and bolstered by four veteran transfer additions.
On the inside, the line is made up entirely of seniors and graduate players — a far cry from the inexperienced unit that struggled a season ago. This version of the offensive line is older, deeper, and much more talented.
Salter might not have the same polished arm talent as Sanders, but counting him out doesn’t make much sense. At Liberty last year, he nearly hit 3,000 passing yards with 32 touchdowns and only six picks, and he added a running threat that defenses constantly had to account for.
That’s why Smith’s version of Colorado’s offense feels off.
The offensive line is finally built to hold its own, and Salter has already shown he can make plays when it matters. Put the two together, and this offense looks a lot stronger than most people are giving it credit for.
What To Know For Friday Night’s Opener Against Georgia Tech
Colorado’s season kicks off Friday night, and the opener won’t be an easy one. The Buffaloes enter as 4.5-point underdogs against a Georgia Tech team that has quietly put together two solid seasons (betting odds per FanDuel Sportsbook). The Yellow Jackets opened last year by stunning Florida State and rode that momentum to a 7-6 finish.
The players to watch for Georgia Tech are quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes. The duo combined for 1,531 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns a season ago, and slowing them down will be priority No. 1 for Colorado’s defense.
For the Buffaloes, this game marks a new era without quarterback Shedeur Sanders or Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter on the field. It’s also Deion Sanders’ first real test without his two biggest stars — not just at Colorado, but going back to his days at Jackson State.
That makes Friday night about more than just the scoreboard. It’s about whether "Coach Prime's" vision for this program can take shape without the players who defined his first two seasons.
If Colorado can control the line of scrimmage and limit Georgia Tech’s rushing attack, it’ll go a long way toward proving they’re ready for the next step. This game isn’t just the start of another season — it’s the first real look at what this new-look Buffaloes team can be.
