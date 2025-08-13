Cleveland Browns’ Kevin Stefanski Reveals Preseason Plan For Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders could be in line for his second start of the preseason on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Before a joint practice between the two teams, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that the former Colorado Buffaloes star would get the start if fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel remains sidelined with a hamstring issue.
"Yeah, I guess if those guys could not play, yes, an we're working through that," said Stefanski.
Stefanski did reveal that Gabriel is practicing in 11-on-11 periods, but the Browns coach has not confirmed if the former Oregon Duck would be making his preseason debut on Saturday. However, Stefanski talked about the plan for both rookie quarterbacks in the preseason.
"Again, the plan was always to give both of those guys a start in the preseason so we'll see how it shakes out," Stefanski said.
When asked if Gabriel would play on Saturday, Stefanski said he wants to wait until after Wednesday's and Thursday's practices to make that decision.
Shedeur Sanders' Preseason Performance
Sanders went viral for his preseason debut, leading the Browns to a 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.
The former Colorado quarterback finished the game with two touchdowns and 138 passing yards in limited action. He made highlight throws into tight windows, and he showed off some athleticism and awareness, scrambling for 19 yards on four rushes.
Before the game, Sanders' father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, previewed Shedeur's performance.
"(Shedeur's) so prepared right now. A lot of people are approaching it like a preseason game; he’s approaching it like a game. That's how he's always approached everything. He’s thankful and appreciative of the opportunity. He don't get caught up in all of the rhetoric in the media. He's far beyond that. . . . I can’t wait to see him play. It’s gonna be a problem out there tonight, dawg, I promise you that," Deion Sanders said.
"Coach Prime" was right as Shedeur Sanders made the most of his opportunity once he took the field against Carolina.
After his impressive performance, many expected Sanders to shake up Cleveland's depth chart, but he still remains the fourth quarterback behind Gabriel, Pickett and Flacco, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Regardless of his positioning on the depth chart, the former Buffs star has another opportunity to prove himself against Philadelphia.
Cleveland Browns Quarterback Room
As for Shedeur Sanders and the Browns, Cleveland's quarterback room has been one of the more intriguing storylines of the offseason. In addition to drafting Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, they selected Gabriel in the third round.
Joining Sanders and Gabriel in Cleveland's quarterback room are veteran Joe Flacco and former first-round pick Kenny Pickett. However, both Pickett and Gabriel sustained hamstring injuries during training camp, paving the way for Sanders to get the start against Carolina.
The Browns added quarterback Tyler Huntley to help lighten the load for Sanders in the preseason. If Gabriel remains sidelined, Huntley may back up Sanders for a second consecutive week.