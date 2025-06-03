Shedeur Sanders Climbing Ladder in Cleveland Browns' Crowded Quarterback Room
Between Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, former first-rounder Kenny Pickett, a recovering Deshaun Watson, and two talented rookies, Cleveland’s quarterback depth chart reads more like a puzzle than a plan.
But amid that uncertainty, Colorado Buffaloes' former quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, both rookies selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, are steadily working to climb the pecking order.
Gabriel, known for his consistency and off-script playmaking ability, adds not only depth but versatility to the group.
Sanders, the son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, entered the league with a combination of spotlight and skepticism.
Yet, early reports suggest he’s wasting no time in proving that narrative wrong.
Despite a draft-day slide that had critics questioning his NFL readiness, Sanders is already earning the one thing that matters most inside an NFL facility: trust.
Last week, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he likes "everything there is about Shedeur Sanders,” pointing to his consistent work ethic since arriving in Berea.
He doubled down on that sentiment during Monday’s Cleveland Browns Foundation golf outing.
“Yeah, those guys are doing great,” Stefanski said, referring to the rookie quarterbacks. “They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They’re sponges in the meeting room—which I think is really fun from my vantage point.”
Stefanski also highlighted the value of the veteran presence surrounding them.
“There’s Joe, 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There’s Kenny Pickett going into year four, a first-round pick, and there’s Deshaun, who’s had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off all those guys—It’s fun for me to watch them get better sometimes just by listening.”
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
That environment—seasoned veterans with deep résumés paired with young quarterbacks eager to absorb everything—is proving to be a perfect fit for Sanders.
In a recent clip from Sanders’ livestream, posted to X by @dalvinthetruth, he talked candidly about what it means to be a rookie and earn respect in the locker room.
“If Flacco told me to do this every day…I would do it,” Sanders said, referring to organizing Flacco’s locker if asked. “I go to him every day and say, ‘Hey, bruh. You good? You need anything?’ Because it’s respect, you feel me?”
It’s a far cry from the “Hollywood” label some critics attached to him.
What’s becoming clearer with each passing day is that Sanders understands what it takes to earn your stripes in the NFL—especially as a rookie quarterback.
But his next test is fast approaching.
With the second round of OTAs underway this week and media scheduled to attend Wednesday’s session, we’re likely to get a closer look at how Sanders is progressing on the field.
In a quarterback room packed with veteran presence, Shedeur Sanders will need to be nearly flawless to earn serious consideration for Week 1.
But so far, he’s checking every box—and climbing steadily in a crowded race.