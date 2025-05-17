Shedeur Sanders Going Viral In Cleveland Browns No. 12 Jeresey, NFLPA Rookie Premiere
The NFL Players Association held its annual Rookie Premiere event, meaning fans got to see Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders wear his full uniform for the first time. Sanders wore No. 2 during his time with the Colorado Buffaloes, but the NFLPA Rookie Premiere saw Sanders wearing his new number for the Browns, No. 12.
Fans got a glimpse of Sanders in Cleveland's colors during the Browns' rookie minicamp, but a photo of him wearing Cleveland's full uniform is making the rounds on social media. Safe to say, Sanders is one of the more popular rookies to enter the league in recent memory.
Both Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland's rookie quarterbacks, had to change numbers upon arriving in the NFL. Gabriel wore No. 8 with the Oregon Ducks, but he is set to wear No. 5 with the Browns. Gabriel was also in attendance at the NFLPA's Rookie Premiere, but Sanders definitely received most of the attention, online at least.
Sanders' No. 12 is the same as his former Colorado teammate and newest Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter. The jersey number is also the same as a number of legendary quarterbacks, including Tom Brady. Sanders has famously leaned on Brady for advice and training throughout his career, and now the two quarterbacks are further linked.
Like Brady, Sanders slid in the draft. Now, the former Buffalo will have to compete with Gabriel as well as Cleveland quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. While some believe that Sanders will see the field as a rookie, the path to playing time is certainly a crowded one.
Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio spoke on ESPN Cleveland's "The Next Level," and he revealed some of what he's seen from both of the rookie quarterbacks.
"I think to have two young guys that can develop and kind of battle and push, there's really nothing wrong with it. I was there this last week, and I was around (Sanders). . . . He was in the meetings, both of them were. I actually talked to the rookies one day, tried to give them some advice on how to learn the playbook and stuff," said Bitonio.
"It's hard to tell in three days, but I think you can look at every Instagram, Twitter, everything the Browns do, it's something about Shedeur Sanders. . . . I've met him just for a few days, and he seems like he's ready to work. Just like all the rookies. It seems like a good rookie class. The guys are focused," Bitonio continued.
Sanders' popularity on social media does not seem to be quieting down anytime soon. With the rookie out of Colorado expected to play substantial drives in the Browns' preseason games, all eyes will be on Cleveland and the quarterback competition throughout the rest of the offseason.