Shaquille O'Neal Goes Viral For Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars Fandom
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is the latest celebrity to show his support for the newest Jacksonville Jaguars star, former Colorado Buffaloes cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. O'Neal was pictured holding Hunter's NFL jersey while wearing a Jaguars chain, and in another photo he wore a white Jacksonville helmet.
The Jaguars traded with the Cleveland Browns for the No. 2 overall pick and the rights to select Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, and his star power is being felt immediately. O'Neal is not only one of the best NBA players in the history of the league, he is also a pop culture figure thanks in part to his commentary on TNT's Inside the NBA.
O'Neal started his NBA career with the Orlando Magic in Florida, and he won an NBA Championship with the Miami Heat. His NFL fandom has seemingly brought him to Jacksonville in support of Hunter and the Jags.
Hunter is a celebrity himself, as his ability to play both sides of the ball at an elite level in college was unprecedented and won him the Heisman Trophy. He's preparing to play both cornerback and wide receiver in Jacksonville, only adding to his stardom.
After the draft, the NFL Shop posted the top-selling rookie jerseys, and Hunter's topped the list.
Behind the Jacksonville rookie was the Tennessee Titans No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward with the second-best selling jersey, followed by fellow former Colorado star, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the third-best selling jersey following the draft.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Quarterback Competition Dividing Cleveland Browns Fans?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Reacts To 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan's Visit
MORE: Travis Kelce Addresses 'Swag Champ' Shedeur Sanders: Cleveland Browns Quarterback
The former Buffaloes star is also going viral for all of the right reasons. According to a social media post from Sandy Hawkins Combs, Hunter was seated next to her on a flight, and she praised the No. 2 overall pick for his politeness.
"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver," Hawkins Combs wrote. "I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying 'yes ma'am' or no 'ma'am.' Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson — so polite."
"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures," Hawkins Combs wrote. "I turned and asked him, 'Who am I sitting next to?' I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, 'Are you an athlete?' He smiled and said, 'I'm Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.' I already told my sons I want his jersey."
Rookie minicamps took place over the weekend across the league, as Hunter and the rest of the newest Jaguars practiced together for the first time. The next time fans can see Hunter in action will be at OTA's starting May 19. Mandatory minicamp will begin on June 10.