Shedeur Sanders 'In Good Spirits' Amid NFL Draft Tumble To Day 3
After waiting through the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not selected. There were 102 picks on Thursday and Friday night, but Sanders was not one of them. However, Sanders seems to be taking the news in stride, appearing briefly on his brother Shilo Sanders' live stream on Twitch.
We're in good spirits, of course. God don't make mistakes. Got faith in God no matter what, whatever it is," Sanders said
Sanders also posted onto social media during the later part of the third round on Friday.
"Thank you GOD for EVERYTHING," wrote Sanders.
After the Seattle Seahawks drafted Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and the Cleveland Browns chose Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel with the No. 90 and 92 picks, respectively, it became apparent that Sanders would not be picked until Day 3 of the draft.
It has become one of the biggest trending topics online, with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posting a simple message on his social media:
"Crazy," wrote Mahomes.
One can only assume the Chiefs signal caller is talking about Sanders dropping all the way to Day 3.
Deion Sanders accomplished his NFL dreams as the No. 5 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft to the Atlanta Falcons. Shedeur has not done everything like his father, including playing a different position and will clearly have a different path into the NFL.
However, Shedeur has dealt with a large amount of media attention throughout his entire collegiate career and during the pre-draft process. "Coach Prime" is a celebrity in nature, but Shedeur has also become a popular figure as the quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes.
The most scrutinized position in football, Shedeur sometimes received unfair criticisms. If he did not have a chip on his shoulder before, the former Colorado star has been given plenty of reasons to have one over the course of the offseason.
When the Buffaloes retired his jersey at this year's spring game, a few former Colorado players expressed their disapproval. The online reaction was not always in favor of Sanders, either, but his supporters will point out compelling stats like Sanders holding over 100 school records. He finished the 2024 season with 37 passing touchdowns, and he won the Johnny Unitas Award as the top quarterback in the nation.
When anonymous reports criticized Sanders for his performance in one of the many pre-draft interviews that the former Buffalo had, a number of people came to Sanders' defense, including NFL Netwokr's Kyle Brand.
"Listen to Shedeur's teammates, who kept picking him up over and over as he got the crap kicked out of him last year who don't have negative things to say about him," said Brandt on "Good Morning Football."
Sanders has had no real character issues other than some people disagreeing with his demeanor and attitude on the field. He showed his class on Thursday night as he addressed his family and friends that supported him throughout the first round of the draft.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible. I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, and we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary," Shedeur said on Thursday.
Day 3 of the NFL Draft begins at 10 a.m. MT on Saturday.