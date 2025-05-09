Cleveland Browns GM Details Offseason Plan For Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
The Cleveland Browns opened their rookie mini-camp on Friday, and all eyes are on quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Both were selected in last month's NFL Draft, kickstarting a quarterback competition that also features veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.
While coach Kevin Stefanski is no stranger to managing a crowded quarterback room, the next few months are critical for Sanders to earn a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was selected in the fifth round of the draft but should receive every opportunity to prove himself this summer.
In an interview with Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan, Browns general manager Andrew Berry opened up on how the team will manage its attention-grabbing quarterback competition.
"Because we have two rookie quarterbacks, we are structuring it a little bit differently because we do want them to get a greater volume of reps than we typically do in a rookie mini-camp," Berry said. "It's probably less about rookie mini-camp and more about really taking advantage of opportunities really over the next four months."
Berry added that Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees have put plenty of thought into how the Browns will manage their quarterback dilemma.
"Kevin and Tommy and the offensive staff have a really good plan around that, and that's probably even before we were in the world where we drafted two quarterbacks," Berry said. "We've typically taken four quarterbacks into (training) camp. The rep distribution had always maybe been a little bit different because we've had a clear or at least entrenched starter, so this year is obviously a little bit different.
"I think they've done a really nice job of designing the offseason program. I think the plans that we have for training camp and the preseason, there will be plenty of reps to evaluate all four of those passers."
Mini-camp videos have already emerged of Sanders completing passes to second-round draft pick Quinshon Judkins and other Browns playmakers.
There will certainly be overreactions and rushed takeaways from Cleveland's mini-camp, but Sanders will have every opportunity to silence any doubters over the next few months.
"We're excited to have him," Berry said in the same interview. "We spent a lot of time with him in the (pre-draft) process, he's a good kid, he's talented. We were surprised that he was available at No. 144 and we're excited to add him to the room. He's got to compete and earn a role, just like Dillon, just like Kenny, just like Joe. We're excited to see that competition because we do have a number of players in that room that we have a level of belief in. That's really my focus. I don't care about the narratives."
Fellow former Buffs Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars), Shilo Sanders (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and others are also taking part in their respective mini-camps this weekend.