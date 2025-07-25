Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders' Limited Reps Have Him Throwing To Unlikely Receiver: Browns Training Camp

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is one of four quarterbacks competing for the starting job in Berea. With reps limited, the former Colorado Buffaloes star has found a creative way to stay sharp at training camp.

Ben Armendariz

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
With four quarterbacks vying for snaps in Cleveland, training camp reps have become a premium commodity, and Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is doing whatever he can to make the most of his opportunities.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star arrived in Cleveland surrounded by intrigue, scrutiny, and high expectations. Now, three days into training camp, he finds himself in a crowded quarterback room with the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabreil, all fighting for a share of the reps in an unsettled quarterback competition.

Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during training camp at C
Jul 23, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off the field during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Though Sanders hasn’t seen as much time under center as his counterparts, he’s embraced the challenge with patience and perspective.

“I would just say have a deeper level of understanding,” Sanders told the media following Day 3 of Browns training camp.

“I know whenever I get my opportunity, I've got to maximize it. So that's something you have to change in the mentality. I've just got to think about what I can do to get better, even if I'm not getting reps in. It's no problem."

That mindset has led Sanders to an unconventional solution: turning to equipment staffers to simulate reps.

On ESPN Cleveland radio, host Aaron Goldhammer commented on the unusual sight on the practice field.

“Shedeur Sanders is throwing not to receivers, but to equipment guys. They've got equipment guys snapping him the ball and then also running the routes," Goldhammer said. "Mahomes is throwing to Kelce. Shedeur is throwing to equipment guys."

While most might see that as a sign of being buried on the depth chart, Sanders still seems to see it differently; for him, it’s just the latest chapter in a football journey defined by resilience and adaptability.

“It doesn't really phase me,” Sanders said when asked about throwing to equipment staff after practice. “You've got to understand, we came all the way from an HBCU to a Power Five and now we're here. So at this point, if you look around, there's nothing that's a challenge."

Sanders’ football path has never followed a traditional route. After beginning his collegiate career at Jackson State under his father, coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur transferred to Colorado in 2023 and over the course of two seasons, rewrote the Colorado record books.

His poise, leadership, and arm talent were praised by scouts throughout the pre-draft process, even as questions about his draft stock lingered.

Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) stands on the field before the game a
Sep 2, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) stands on the field before the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Now in the NFL, the challenges are different. The speed is faster. The windows are tighter. And for Sanders, the quarterback competition in Cleveland limits opportunity.

But rather than complain about limited reps or become discouraged, Sanders has leaned into the grind.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders puts in extra work after practice during NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025,
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders puts in extra work after practice during NFL minicamp, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.

There’s no indication yet of how the Browns’ quarterback battle will unfold.

Monday marks the first padded practice for the Browns, which should begin to reveal more about their quarterback strategy moving forward.

In the meantime, Sanders is quietly stacking reps and throwing to anyone willing to catch. His on-field opportunities may be limited for now, but he's clearly doing everything he can to stay ready for when his number is called.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

