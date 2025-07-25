Shedeur Sanders' Limited Reps Have Him Throwing To Unlikely Receiver: Browns Training Camp
With four quarterbacks vying for snaps in Cleveland, training camp reps have become a premium commodity, and Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders is doing whatever he can to make the most of his opportunities.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star arrived in Cleveland surrounded by intrigue, scrutiny, and high expectations. Now, three days into training camp, he finds himself in a crowded quarterback room with the likes of Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabreil, all fighting for a share of the reps in an unsettled quarterback competition.
Though Sanders hasn’t seen as much time under center as his counterparts, he’s embraced the challenge with patience and perspective.
“I would just say have a deeper level of understanding,” Sanders told the media following Day 3 of Browns training camp.
“I know whenever I get my opportunity, I've got to maximize it. So that's something you have to change in the mentality. I've just got to think about what I can do to get better, even if I'm not getting reps in. It's no problem."
That mindset has led Sanders to an unconventional solution: turning to equipment staffers to simulate reps.
On ESPN Cleveland radio, host Aaron Goldhammer commented on the unusual sight on the practice field.
“Shedeur Sanders is throwing not to receivers, but to equipment guys. They've got equipment guys snapping him the ball and then also running the routes," Goldhammer said. "Mahomes is throwing to Kelce. Shedeur is throwing to equipment guys."
While most might see that as a sign of being buried on the depth chart, Sanders still seems to see it differently; for him, it’s just the latest chapter in a football journey defined by resilience and adaptability.
“It doesn't really phase me,” Sanders said when asked about throwing to equipment staff after practice. “You've got to understand, we came all the way from an HBCU to a Power Five and now we're here. So at this point, if you look around, there's nothing that's a challenge."
Sanders’ football path has never followed a traditional route. After beginning his collegiate career at Jackson State under his father, coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur transferred to Colorado in 2023 and over the course of two seasons, rewrote the Colorado record books.
His poise, leadership, and arm talent were praised by scouts throughout the pre-draft process, even as questions about his draft stock lingered.
Now in the NFL, the challenges are different. The speed is faster. The windows are tighter. And for Sanders, the quarterback competition in Cleveland limits opportunity.
But rather than complain about limited reps or become discouraged, Sanders has leaned into the grind.
There’s no indication yet of how the Browns’ quarterback battle will unfold.
Monday marks the first padded practice for the Browns, which should begin to reveal more about their quarterback strategy moving forward.
In the meantime, Sanders is quietly stacking reps and throwing to anyone willing to catch. His on-field opportunities may be limited for now, but he's clearly doing everything he can to stay ready for when his number is called.