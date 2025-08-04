Shedeur Sanders Mic'd Up At Cleveland Browns Training Practice: Best Moments
The Cleveland Browns social team put a microphone on rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and the former Colorado Buffaloes star continues to generate buzz. Sanders showed off his development over the offseason, and he received a number of compliments from Cleveland quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave.
As Sanders led his offense in the huddle, he showed off some of his leadership skills before calling the play.
"We live, let's set the tone. Let's set the tone in this ****. Real ****. Let's get in the end zone. Here we go," Sanders said.
Shedeur Sanders Mic'd Up
Towards the end of the two-minute clip, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski's address to the team was captured:
"You don’t find out about yourself, you don’t find out about a football team when things are easy. You don’t. All right? It’s when **** hard. It’s when you’re going through something. Every single day, I’m finding out about what this team is willing to do, what you’re willing to push through," Stefanski told his team.
Sanders was "Mic'd Up" for the seventh day of Cleveland's training camp. Monday, Aug. 4, marks the 10th practice for the Browns. Monday's practice is also the team's final one before they travel to Carolina for a joint practice and preseason game with the Panthers.
Shedeur Sanders Speaks To Media
On Monday, Sanders spoke to the media about the arm soreness he was dealing with, and the former Colorado quarterback said that he feels 100 percent. Sanders also spoke about the transition from college practices with the Buffaloes to the NFL an explanation for the soreness.
"It's just adjusting to starting and stopping honestly, that's all it truly is," Sanders said. "Sometimes you go in hot, then you'll wait for a second then you'll get cold then get back hot then get cold. My arm and body wasn't used to that."
Sanders was a full participant in Monday's practice, but Cleveland's quarterback room is dealing with injuries as a whole. Pickett was sidelined with a hamstring injury and did not participate in team drills until Monday. Still Pickett and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel were limited for Monday's practice as Gabriel is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury as well.
Much has been made about Sanders not practicing with the first-team offense. However, he has gotten a few reps against Cleveland's starting defense, and he was asked about it on Monday:
"The defense does a great job of mixing players in. . . . You got different guys out there. So, it's not mentally I got out there and I'm like, 'These (are) the one's. I'm going to get nervous.' It don't got anything to do with that. Truthfully, I don't care what O-line I go out there with. It could be one's, two's, three's, whatever the situation is. I know Friday when the game ends, if I'm with two's or I'm with three's it don't matter to me," said Sanders.