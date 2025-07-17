Why Shedeur Sanders Shouldn't Be Ignored In Cleveland Browns' Quarterback Competition
Due to his status as a fifth-round NFL Draft pick, rookie Shedeur Sanders likely has the most to prove in the Cleveland Browns' four-man starting quarterback competition. The former Colorado Buffaloes star didn't receive any first-team reps in OTAs and mandatory minicamp earlier this summer but may have impressed enough to earn some increased looks during training camp.
ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi at least believes so. With the Browns set to open training camp next week, Oyefusi shared his opinion that Sanders stood out the most during team workouts earlier this offseason.
"My opinion, Shedeur Sanders really did stand out," Oyefusi said on "NFL Live." "All of those skills that we talked about pre-draft, the poise, the accuracy from the pocket, we saw that. But the caveat was it was with the second-team offense and against the second-team defense. So that's why I'm really interested to see, (if he can) crack that rotation and get some reps with Myles Garrett pass-rushing against him in those summer practices."
Sanders and fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a third-round pick out of Oregon, will report to Cleveland's training camp on Friday. Four days later, veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are scheduled to arrive in Berea, Ohio. Fellow vet Deshaun Watson is also on the roster but remains sidelined with an Achilles injury.
Four-man competitions are certainly a rarity in today's NFL, and ESPN's Adam Schefter doesn't see coach Kevin Stefanski keeping all four on his final roster.
"It's interesting, Daniel, because I think you've got the race for the starting job, and then you've got the race to see who even makes the roster," Shefter said. "There are four quarterbacks, and it's hard to imagine the Browns are gonna keep four quarterbacks on their opening day roster. This might be the most interesting position battle of any team anywhere in the league as training camp (begins)."
One of the four quarterbacks being left off the roster is a real possibility, making the next month all the more important for everyone in the room.
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals NFL Training Camp Visit Plans For Sons Shedeur And Shilo
MORE: Shedeur Sanders 'Impossible' Trade Proposal: Reunion With Former Teammate?
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Depth Chart Status
MORE: Oklahoma Sooners 4-Star Receiver Commit Flipping To Colorado Buffaloes?
In another recent "NFL Live" segment, Oyefusi admitted that Flacco and Pickett are likely ahead of Sanders and Gabriel on the Browns' training camp depth chart. The two vets are largely expected to receive most of the first-team reps, although Stefanski has remained hush on the rep distribution.
"You have to look at the vets, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, as being ahead of the crop," Oyefusi said.
Cleveland will open its training camp next week before taking on the Carolina Panthers (Aug. 8), Philadelphia Eagles (Aug. 16) and Los Angeles Rams (Aug. 23). Fortunately for Sanders and Gabriel, they should have every opportunity to prove themselves against opposing defenses in the Browns' three preseason games.