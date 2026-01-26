Questions Lingering Despite Deion Sanders’ Attempt to Fix Colorado’s Running Game

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been full of change, and with that, a wave of new additions from the transfer portal. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff have overhauled multiple units across the roster, but none more so than the running back room.

Several running backs left this offseason, and last year’s group struggled to make an impact. No Buffalo finished with more than 400 rushing yards, continuing a trend under Sanders, as the program hasn’t produced a 1,000-yard rusher since 2018.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is bringing his “Go-Go” system from Sacramento State to Colorado. The scheme is designed to feature multiple running backs and create a more dynamic ground attack, something the Buffaloes have never fully had under Sanders.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field.

This offseason, Colorado added several new faces, including Alabama’s Richard Young and Damian Henderson II, along with Jaquail Smith, who played under Marion last season. The Buffs' transfer portal haul will join current Colorado running back Micah Welch in the position room.

Even with these new additions, the running back room still feels underwhelming and lacking a true playmaker. After missing out on former five-star Texas running back CJ Baxter, it seems this was the best group the program could assemble heading into next season.

The Buffaloes’ running back room will need to quickly develop chemistry for Marion’s system to have any chance of success. Without a true game-changing rusher, Marion’s ground attack could remain a glaring weakness this season.

Dec 28, 2024; Tucson, AZ, USA; Colorado State Rams running back Damian Henderson II (34) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium.

The Buffaloes will once again rely on a running back by committee under Marion’s “Go-Go” offense. Henderson II, Smith, and Young combined for 1,140 yards last season and will need to step up to give Colorado a more consistent ground game.

Henderson II is expected to be the power back, while Smith could handle third-down duties thanks to his explosiveness. The two combined for 10 touchdowns last season and formed an effective 1-2 punch for the Hornets.

Even with that production, both backs played in the FCS, and the Big 12 is a much different level of competition. Putting faith in two FBS transfers makes the running back room concerning.

Overall, the room still feels lackluster.

Colorado could have prioritized adding an experienced, true workhorse through the transfer portal. With quarterback Julian Lewis’ development key to the program, giving him an established running attack is critical.

Without a proven, game-changing rusher, the Buffaloes’ ground game could struggle to keep defenses honest. Until the backfield proves it can handle Big 12 competition, running the ball remains Colorado’s biggest question mark.

The Reason Deion Sanders Needed to Revamp Colorado’s Backfield

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Richard Young (9) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Sanders and his staff had no choice but to take a hard look at the running back room this offseason. It was an area of clear need and one that often flies under the radar given the lack of star power.

To address it, Colorado added Henderson II and Smith, along with Young. These additions follow the departures of Dallan Hayden and Simeon Price, marking a major shakeup in the backfield.

Even though some of the newcomers might not grab headlines, addressing the position was critical. They were also in the mix for Baxter and even brought him in for a visit a few weeks ago, but he ultimately committed to recently hired coach Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Despite the additions, the backfield still feels lackluster and without a true game-changer. While the revamped room fills out the roster, it leaves lingering questions about whether Sanders can generate a consistent rushing attack this season.