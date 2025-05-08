Shedeur Sanders Reacts To Cleveland Browns Locker: 'Everything I Need To Be Successful'
With plenty to prove after falling to the fifth round of the NFL Draft, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders arrived at the Cleveland Browns' training facility on Thursday ahead of their rookie mini-camp this weekend.
Sanders, along with Cleveland's other draft picks, got his first look at his locker inside the Browns' headquarters in Berea, Ohio. In a video posted by the Browns' X account, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders showed off his Nike Air DT Max '96 sneakers, a team notebook and his orange No. 12 practice jersey.
"I got everything I need to be successful," Shedeur Sanders said in the video.
Cleveland's mini-camp will run from Friday through Sunday. Other draft picks ready to make a strong first impression include defensive tackle Mason Graham (Michigan), linebacker Carson Schwesinger (UCLA), running back Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State), tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green), quarterback Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) and running back Dylan Sampson (Tennessee).
Shedeur Sanders and Gabriel join a quarterback room that also includes veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and the injured Deshaun Watson. It's to be determined how many quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski will carry on his 53-man roster, but the competition will likely continue well into the preseason. Gabriel is expected to work ahead of Sanders on the Browns' depth chart during offseason workouts, according to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot.
In another video posted on X, Sanders took in the Browns' practice fields for the first time and made note of Stefanski's 43rd birthday.
"It's a good vibe," Sanders said. "Y'all gotta tell coach Stefanski happy birthday. Y'all supposed to bring a cake to practice."
After selecting Sanders and Gabriel in the NFL Draft, Browns general manager Andrew Berry opened up on Cleveland's unique decision to select two quarterbacks. Both are coming off big college seasons, although Sanders was projected to be drafted ahead of Gabriel, who went in the third round.
"We talk oftentimes about quarterback being the most important position in the sport," Berry said. "We obviously spent a lot of time with Shedeur throughout the process. He's highly accurate, can play well from the pocket, very productive college career. It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round."
Other former Buffs who were drafted last month include Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter (Jacksonville Jaguars) and wide receivers LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers). The Ravens held their rookie mini-camp last weekend while the Jaguars and Panthers begin theirs Friday.
Sanders' older brother, former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, is also traveling to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers' rookie mini-camp.