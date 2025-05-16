Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders Reflects On Cleveland Browns' Rookie Minicamp: 'I Gotta Have More Fun'

Following a stressful pre-NFL Draft process that saw him fall to the fifth round, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was grateful to finally play football with his new teammates during the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp last weekend.

Jack Carlough

May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Like most other NFL prospects, the pre-draft process wasn't an easy experience for Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback had little idea where he'd land, and things became even more difficult throughout the actual draft as he unexpectedly fell to the fifth round.

While he may have missed out on the money that comes with being a first-round pick, his draft slide doesn't matter much now. Sanders is officially a Cleveland Brown and will have every opportunity to earn his keep this summer and during preseason camp.

Sanders' first true experience with the Browns came last weekend during Cleveland's rookie minicamp. In an interview with Browns team reporter Andrew Siciliano of the "Best Podcast Available," Sanders spoke on his renewed mindset entering minicamp.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) hands the ball off to Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) d
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) hands the ball off to Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"That's what I told myself after yesterday's practice. I said, 'I gotta have more fun,'" Sanders told Siciliano.

Siciliano then asked Sanders if didn't enjoy the Browns' first minicamp practice.

"For sure I had fun, but you got to think in those (pre-draft) process, it's so serious, so serious, so serious all the time," Sanders responded. "Whenever you're around teammates and being around everybody now, it gave me that wholesome feeling again being around the team chemistry, the different personalities that you're going to meet, all those different types of things."

Most reports coming out of the Browns' rookie minicamp said Sanders performed well alongside fellow rookie quarterback and third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel. Sanders completed several impressive passes during team drills and did so with a smile on his face.

"That's what teams bring out of you," Sanders said. "Now everybody is gelling with each other, everybody met each other, so it's real exciting."

After months of going through individual evaluations and meetings, Sanders was grateful to finally meet his new teammates, who also went through the challenges of the pre-draft process. Nobody had quite the same experience as Sanders, but getting back to team football was seemingly beneficial to his mental state.

"You're actually able to meet and understand human beings that are in this same process with you," Sanders said. "That's what the most interesting thing and the fun thing for me is now. These are actual people, too."

Sanders added that finally having a city he could call confidently home was helpful.

"It was a good experience," Sanders said. "It's been different for me. It's an adjustment, I would say, but it's an adjustment for the better. When I get to my hotel room, I feel comfortable in there every day because I know I'm not leaving here until they say. It's exciting to know I'm able to have a nice place to sleep at that makes me feel cozy, makes me feel at home."

Now that rookie minicamp is over, Sanders will turn his attention to Cleveland's OTAs and other offseason workouts.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough graduated from the University of Colorado with a degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of Colorado Buffaloes Wire, part of the USA Today Sports network. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report.

