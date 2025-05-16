Shedeur Sanders Reflects On Cleveland Browns' Rookie Minicamp: 'I Gotta Have More Fun'
Like most other NFL prospects, the pre-draft process wasn't an easy experience for Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback had little idea where he'd land, and things became even more difficult throughout the actual draft as he unexpectedly fell to the fifth round.
While he may have missed out on the money that comes with being a first-round pick, his draft slide doesn't matter much now. Sanders is officially a Cleveland Brown and will have every opportunity to earn his keep this summer and during preseason camp.
Sanders' first true experience with the Browns came last weekend during Cleveland's rookie minicamp. In an interview with Browns team reporter Andrew Siciliano of the "Best Podcast Available," Sanders spoke on his renewed mindset entering minicamp.
"That's what I told myself after yesterday's practice. I said, 'I gotta have more fun,'" Sanders told Siciliano.
Siciliano then asked Sanders if didn't enjoy the Browns' first minicamp practice.
"For sure I had fun, but you got to think in those (pre-draft) process, it's so serious, so serious, so serious all the time," Sanders responded. "Whenever you're around teammates and being around everybody now, it gave me that wholesome feeling again being around the team chemistry, the different personalities that you're going to meet, all those different types of things."
MORE: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Quarterback Competition Dividing Cleveland Browns Fans?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Julian Lewis Reacts To 5-Star Recruit Cederian Morgan's Visit
MORE: Travis Kelce Addresses 'Swag Champ' Shedeur Sanders: Cleveland Browns Quarterback
Most reports coming out of the Browns' rookie minicamp said Sanders performed well alongside fellow rookie quarterback and third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel. Sanders completed several impressive passes during team drills and did so with a smile on his face.
"That's what teams bring out of you," Sanders said. "Now everybody is gelling with each other, everybody met each other, so it's real exciting."
After months of going through individual evaluations and meetings, Sanders was grateful to finally meet his new teammates, who also went through the challenges of the pre-draft process. Nobody had quite the same experience as Sanders, but getting back to team football was seemingly beneficial to his mental state.
"You're actually able to meet and understand human beings that are in this same process with you," Sanders said. "That's what the most interesting thing and the fun thing for me is now. These are actual people, too."
Sanders added that finally having a city he could call confidently home was helpful.
"It was a good experience," Sanders said. "It's been different for me. It's an adjustment, I would say, but it's an adjustment for the better. When I get to my hotel room, I feel comfortable in there every day because I know I'm not leaving here until they say. It's exciting to know I'm able to have a nice place to sleep at that makes me feel cozy, makes me feel at home."
Now that rookie minicamp is over, Sanders will turn his attention to Cleveland's OTAs and other offseason workouts.