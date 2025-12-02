Shedeur Sanders’ Comments About Kevin Stefanski Hint At Something Bigger
Former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been making waves in recent weeks as he’s taken over as the Cleveland Browns’ starting signal caller. Sunday marked his second straight start, this time against the San Francisco 49ers.
The relationship between Sanders and head coach Kevin Stefanski hasn’t always appeared seamless, at least from the outside. But during the Browns’ post-game interview, Sanders made a point to defend his head coach.
He specifically backed Stefanski’s play-calling in the matchup against the 49ers.
“I like being out there playing,” Sanders said. “So whatever comes with that. We not going to ever point fingers at no coach or do anything like that.”
Sanders has long been the type of player who takes accountability, a trait that traces back to his days at Colorado. And for a rookie who has faced more scrutiny than most first-year quarterbacks, his support of Stefanski came as no surprise.
Still, his comments may hint at something more. They could signal a young quarterback growing into a leadership role — and the early stages of a stronger bond with Stefanski that could shape the Browns’ long-term success.
Shedeur Sanders Unique Path Started at Colorado
Sanders had a unique situation in his college career, playing for his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. He played one year with "Coach Prime" at Jackson State before moving to the Power Four ranks, and Shedeur proved himself as a top quarterback in the country.
He threw for 4,134 yards in his final season with the Buffaloes, completing 74 percent of his passes and throwing for 37 yards. He finished with the eighth-most votes for the Heisman Trophy, but his teammate and top target, Travis Hunter, won the prestigious award.
Thanks in part to being the son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft experience dominated headlines, concluding with his slide into the fifth round.
Heading into his first NFL offseason, Sanders had a tough path ahead sitting behind veterans Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel from Oregon. Perhaps most importantly, Sanders also had to adjust to a new coaching staff.
Recent weeks have shown Sanders stepping up, earning more trust from Stefanski and company.
Sanders will start his third straight game for the Browns this week against the Titans. Gabriel has cleared concussion protocol and has backed up Sanders for the past two games, so he could be ready to step in if needed.
This stretch could be a turning point in Sanders’ rookie season, showing the team is gaining confidence in him.
His postgame comments hint at a stronger connection with Stefanski, and if he keeps performing, Sanders could cement the starting job while building the chemistry that gives Cleveland a chance in tight games.
Did Shedeur Sanders Show Enough Against the San Francisco?
Even in a 26-8 loss, Sanders showed he can handle the moment. He kept the Browns in it through the first half and threw for 149 yards and a touchdown against a tough 49ers defense.
Sanders stayed calm under pressure, made smart throws, and protected the ball. On top of that, his leadership in the huddle suggested his teammates are starting to buy into him.
The stats don’t jump off the page, but Sanders’ decision-making and playmaking showed why the coaches are trusting him more each week. After slipping to the fifth round of the draft, he’s proving he can play far beyond that label.
If he keeps this up, Sanders could lock down the starting job. His poise under pressure and ability to make plays show he’s capable of leading the offense and earning the team’s confidence.