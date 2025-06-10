Shedeur Sanders Addresses Playing Time Expectations At Cleveland Browns Minicamp
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has so far navigated his first NFL summer with a selfless approach.
Although he'd obviously like to earn Cleveland's starting job under center, the former Colorado Buffaloes star admitted Tuesday that he's focusing on the little things while becoming a valued teammate. Sanders also opened up on his day-to-day approach and the steps he's taking to improve his game.
"My goal is to be the best teammate and to be as polished as I can be in every aspect," Sanders told reporters following the Browns' first mandatory minicamp practice on Tuesday, per the team's livestream. "I view things as I got time. I got time to be able to grow and mature and be able to understand the ins and outs of the defenses and be able to get the good insight from the vets in the room. I look at it as a plus. I got time to really be able to have a great understanding."
Cleveland's fifth-round NFL Draft pick also alluded to the quarterback competition he's navigating alongside third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and veteran Joe Flacco. Immediate playing time isn't guaranteed for any other four quarterbacks, but the rookies Sanders and Gabriel must prove they're NFL-ready.
"Whenever it's time for me to play, then it's time for me to play, but I'm not looking too far into the future about all that," Sanders said. "I'm looking at every day in practice because I had some misses out there today that we got to go in there and correct about reads and getting in and out of drops a little faster from under center, so that's the main thing. I'm focused on the small things and over time, the big things will happen."
At least during the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portions of Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Sanders wasn't missing much. ESPN Cleveland reported that Sanders completed 10 of his 12 passes and threw two touchdowns, including a deep pass to undrafted wide receiver Gage Larvadain.
MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising
MORE: Why Wide Receiver Transfer Hykeem Williams Chose Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Does Shedeur Sanders Impression Before WNBA Game
Minicamp accomplishments should be viewed with caution, but Sanders seems to be holding his own within Cleveland's quarterback room and is doing so with the proper mindset. Only two months ago, many were expecting Sanders to be the second quarterback taken in the NFL Draft and have a clear shot at starting games as a rookie. Now, the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders must prove his worth to Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff.
"I know every day there's room for improvement in a lot of different areas in my game," Shedeur said. "I never feel, I would say, full. I'm always hungry. It's a lot of aspects in football that you can get better at, it's weight room, it's knowing the plays, it's physically, it's throwing. You can always get precise at more things."