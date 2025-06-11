Shedeur Sanders Stays Late After Cleveland Browns' Second Mandatory Minicamp Practice
Discontent with the allotted time, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders got some extra work in following the Cleveland Browns' second mandatory minicamp practice on Wednesday.
John Sabol of Cleveland's Fox 8 News posted a video on X of Sanders completing throws rolling to his right and left, noting that the former Colorado Buffaloes star worked on passing drills for 15-20 minutes after practice ended. Equally intriguing, Sabol said Sanders' mechanics have "already improved since rookie minicamp."
According to ESPN Cleveland's quarterback tracker, Sanders enjoyed another strong day in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills, completing 8-of-9 passes with one touchdown. On Tuesday, Sanders went 10-for-12 with two touchdowns.
While coach Kevin Stefanski again urged the media to avoid reading into the quarterback rep distribution, Sabol said Sanders worked with the second team in 11-on-11. Kenny Pickett went first, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel went third and veteran Joe Flacco also returned to team drills.
After Tuesday's practice, Sanders spoke about his mindset this summer ahead of his first season in the NFL. The former Buff talked about his desire to improve in the mental and physical aspects of football.
"I know every day there's room for improvement in a lot of different areas in my game," Sanders told local media, per the Browns' livestream. "I never feel, I would say, full. I'm always hungry. It's a lot of aspects in football that you can get better at, it's weight room, it's knowing the plays, it's physically, it's throwing. You can always get precise at more things."
Stefanski has also been impressed by Sanders' work ethic. While speaking to ESPN Cleveland last month, Stefanski said his recent fifth-round draft pick has put in plenty of hours at the team's facility in Berea.
“He’s a great, great kid. He’s working like crazy, just like all the guys,” Stefanski told ESPN Cleveland. “These rookies, my office is downstairs. They’ve gotta walk by my office as they come in, and they come in early. Shedeur, like all those guys, he’s in there early. He’s getting his work done. He’s working really, really hard. I llke everything there is about Shedeur.“
Sanders noted Tuesday that he's working on taking snaps under center and hopes to maximize each practice.
"Whenever it's time for me to play, then it's time for me to play, but I'm not looking too far into the future about all that," Sanders said. "I'm looking at every day in practice because I had some misses out there today that we got to go in there and correct about reads and getting in and out of drops a little faster from under center, so that's the main thing. I'm focused on the small things and over time, the big things will happen."
Cleveland will close its three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday.