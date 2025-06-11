Shedeur Sanders Stays Late After Cleveland Browns' Second Mandatory Minicamp Practice

#Browns 11 on 11:



Kenny Pickett up first with first group

Shedeur Sanders followed with 2nd

Dillon Gabriel with 3rd group



All 3 QBs had some nice completions in their first 11 on 11 of the day.



Sanders also rushed for a TD⬇️



Best play of all 3 so far in Minicamp.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/KRdjdNcgo5