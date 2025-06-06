Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco Viral Dance Moment At Practice
Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders and 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco have gone viral for a funny dance moment at OTAs. Amid a quarterback competition that is captivating the NFL, it appears Sanders and Flacco are developing a friendship.
In the video from Thursday's practice in Berea, Sanders asks former Super Bowl MVP Flacco if he likes to dance. Flacco’s response was, "Definitely not. I don't know if I've ever hit a public dance move in my life," he said, before walking off.
Sanders is a social media star with a huge following and big, happy personality, while it seems Flacco is not interested in the TikTok dances of Gen Z.
The 23-year-old Sanders' respect of Flacco is evident. Sanders was criticized for perceived "entitlement" and lack of humility during the NFL Draft process but his actions in Cleveland show how he prioritizes team camaraderie.
During a recent livestream, the former Colorado Buffaloes star was organizing his locker when he addressed the Browns veterans, and specifically Flacco.
"I know that when I'm a vet, I'm going to have a rookie organize my locker every day, before he leaves," Sanders said. "Here's the thing, if Flacco told me to do this every day, I would do it. Real talk, I go to him every day and say, 'Bruh, you good? Do you need anything?' It's respect, you feel me? Ask him."
Sanders is handling the attention in Cleveland well while displaying his talent on the field. Typically, stats in OTAs don't matter, but in this situation, it's all eyes on which quarterback is emerging as the Browns sort through their crowded quarterbacks room.
Sanders and Flacco are competing with Cleveland's third round 2025 NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel and veteran Kenny Pickett.
The stats from practice on June 4 were released from 7 vs. 7 and 11 vs. 11 team drills.
The biggest takeaways are, Gabriel completed the most passes while Flacco completed the least, indicating how reps are being shared. Sanders and Gabriel each threw three touchdowns while Pickett finished with two touchdowns. Sanders was the only quarterback to throw and interception, however based on video the pick was from a tipped ball by Nick Needham.
Both rookies Sanders and Gabriel have a real shot to win the starting job and potential be the Browns' long term answer at quarterback. As the hottest NFL offseason storyline, can Sanders rise to the top of the depth chart?
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is in a unique scenario with four quarterbacks vying to become Cleveland's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Also, Deshaun Watson is still on the team but is likely out for 2025 after suffering a re-rupture of his injured Achilles.
Cleveland has now wrapped up OTAs and next up is, mandatory veteran minicamp set for June 10-12. It's unlikely the Browns will bring four quarterbacks to training camp at the end of July.