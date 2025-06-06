Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders, Joe Flacco Viral Dance Moment At Practice

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders and 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco have gone viral for a funny dance moment at OTAs. Amid a quarterback competition that it captivating the NFL, it appears Sanders and Flacco are developing a friendship.

Bri Amaranthus

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes former player Shedeur Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders and 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco have gone viral for a funny dance moment at OTAs. Amid a quarterback competition that is captivating the NFL, it appears Sanders and Flacco are developing a friendship.

In the video from Thursday's practice in Berea, Sanders asks former Super Bowl MVP Flacco if he likes to dance. Flacco’s response was, "Definitely not. I don't know if I've ever hit a public dance move in my life," he said, before walking off.

Sanders is a social media star with a huge following and big, happy personality, while it seems Flacco is not interested in the TikTok dances of Gen Z.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco looks downfield for a deep pass during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns traini
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco looks downfield for a deep pass during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 23-year-old Sanders' respect of Flacco is evident. Sanders was criticized for perceived "entitlement" and lack of humility during the NFL Draft process but his actions in Cleveland show how he prioritizes team camaraderie.

During a recent livestream, the former Colorado Buffaloes star was organizing his locker when he addressed the Browns veterans, and specifically Flacco.

"I know that when I'm a vet, I'm going to have a rookie organize my locker every day, before he leaves," Sanders said. "Here's the thing, if Flacco told me to do this every day, I would do it. Real talk, I go to him every day and say, 'Bruh, you good? Do you need anything?' It's respect, you feel me? Ask him."

Sanders is handling the attention in Cleveland well while displaying his talent on the field. Typically, stats in OTAs don't matter, but in this situation, it's all eyes on which quarterback is emerging as the Browns sort through their crowded quarterbacks room.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the C
Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett, left, chats with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Cleveland Browns Coach Addresses Shedeur Sanders' Work Ethic At OTAs

MORE: Cleveland Browns Trade Kenny Pickett Before NFL Training Camp? Shedeur Sanders Rising

MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders' Stats From OTAs Released

Sanders and Flacco are competing with Cleveland's third round 2025 NFL Draft pick Dillon Gabriel and veteran Kenny Pickett.

The stats from practice on June 4 were released from 7 vs. 7 and 11 vs. 11 team drills.

The biggest takeaways are, Gabriel completed the most passes while Flacco completed the least, indicating how reps are being shared. Sanders and Gabriel each threw three touchdowns while Pickett finished with two touchdowns. Sanders was the only quarterback to throw and interception, however based on video the pick was from a tipped ball by Nick Needham.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) jokes about his signing bonus during a press conference before day two of N
May 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Both rookies Sanders and Gabriel have a real shot to win the starting job and potential be the Browns' long term answer at quarterback. As the hottest NFL offseason storyline, can Sanders rise to the top of the depth chart?

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is in a unique scenario with four quarterbacks vying to become Cleveland's starting quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. Also, Deshaun Watson is still on the team but is likely out for 2025 after suffering a re-rupture of his injured Achilles.

Cleveland has now wrapped up OTAs and next up is, mandatory veteran minicamp set for June 10-12. It's unlikely the Browns will bring four quarterbacks to training camp at the end of July.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football