Colorado Buffaloes To Host Nationally Televised 'NFL Showcase' On April 4
The Colorado Buffaloes are known for their flare and propensity for doing things in an unconventional manner for a college football program. Even if it’s as simple as changing the name of what’s come to be known as a university’s pro day, the Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, will once again have a standalone national spotlight with sweeping implications. This time for their future NFL stars.
According to the university, the Colorado Buffaloes will host an “NFL Showcase” on April 4. 16 draft-eligible Buffaloes players will be participating in drills in front of NFL scouts, former teammates, family, and friends. Coach Sanders expects all 32 teams to be in attendance. The NFL Network will cover the day-long event with a two-hour broadcast live from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. MT.
"We should have all 32 teams in attendance because we got that many players that can flat-out play the game," Coach Deion Sanders said.
The player pool will be headlined by Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and All-American school record-holder quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders. The workout will also include linebacker LaVonta Bentley, defensive lineman Shane Cokes, defensive end BJ Green II, wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr., safety Travis Jay, offensive lineman Justin Mayers, defensive lineman Chidozie Nwankwo, safety Shilo Sanders, wide receiver Will Sheppard, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, safety Herman Smith III, offensive lineman Kardell Thomas, punter Mark Vassett, and wide receiver LaJohntay Wester.
"It's a lot of work on my quarterback coach making sure I'm sharp, and I'm ready. I never want to go out there and half-step. I want to be my best at all times," Shedeur Sanders said at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Sanders will now get a chance to showcase the hard work that’s been behind the scenes with his coach. Sanders, and Hunter, having such a bright spotlight bodes well for the rest of the Buffaloes who will also get one more opportunity to showcase their talents on a nationally televised stage and directly in front of NFL scouts and personnel members.
Players will begin testing events in the weight room for measurements and bench presses around 9 a.m. MT time according to press release from CU. After measuring, they will head out to the IPF for vertical, broad jump, 40-yard dash, and pro-shuttle-L-drill. After testing is completed and recorded by NFL scouts, position drills will begin with specific sections for linebackers, defensive line, offensive line, quarterback/wide receivers, defensive backs, and specialists.
The NFL Network will begin its Path to the Draft and Colorado Showcase broadcast session at 12:30 p.m. MT and broadcast live for up to two hours with analysts Steve Wyche and Brian Baldinger on-site in Boulder. Host Rhett Lewis and former NFL scouts now analysts Bucky Brooks, and Daniel Jeremiah will be in the NFL Network studio.