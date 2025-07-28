Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders Health Press Conference Live Updates: Latest On Colorado Buffaloes Coach

Joined by representatives from his medical team, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is set to hold his first press conference of the preseason on Monday. Stay here for live updates on the presser as "Coach Prime" is expected to address his health issue.

Jack Carlough

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
This offseason has been a little different for Deion Sanders as the Colorado Buffaloes' third-year head coach has spent the summer at his home in Texas recovering from an undisclosed health issue.

After remaining hush about the nature of his health problem at Big 12 football media days earlier this month, "Coach Prime" is expected to address his latest ailment during a press conference on Monday. Sanders will be joined by his medical team, including representatives from the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus, to reveal what has plagued him this summer.

About all that's publicly known regarding Sanders' health issue is that he lost 14 pounds. "What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole 'nother level," Sanders said on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's podcast in late May.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

During Big 12 media days, "Coach Prime" was questioned about his health, but was quick to redirect the focus to his team. The Buffs won nine games last season and are now aiming to win the Big 12 Conference in Sanders' third year at the helm.

"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders said at Big 12 media days. "Don't I look good?... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."

While recovering at his home in Texas, Sanders was visited by former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin, rapper Lil Wayne, former Colorado superstar Travis Hunter and others. Irvin, a fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer, was optimistic that Sanders would recover. "I guarantee you he's going to be ok," Irvin said on his podcast after the visit.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders leaves the stage after speaking with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"Coach Prime" has battled a series of health issues in recent years, including having two toes amputated in 2021. Two years later, he underwent multiple surgeries to remove blood clots in his leg.

Sanders made a public appearance last week when he visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp to watch his second-oldest son, safety Shilo Sanders, who recently signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Bucs. Deion Sanders' youngest son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is also navigating his first NFL training camp with the Cleveland Browns.

Colorado opened its preseason training camp on Monday ahead of its 2025 campaign. "Coach Prime" and the Buffs will host the ACC's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their season opener on Aug. 29.

This article will be updated throughout Sanders' Monday press conference:

Coach Prime Joined By CU Athletic Trainer Lauren Askevold, UC Health Director of Urological Oncology Janet Kukreja

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

