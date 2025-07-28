Deion Sanders Health Press Conference Live Updates: Latest On Colorado Buffaloes Coach
This offseason has been a little different for Deion Sanders as the Colorado Buffaloes' third-year head coach has spent the summer at his home in Texas recovering from an undisclosed health issue.
After remaining hush about the nature of his health problem at Big 12 football media days earlier this month, "Coach Prime" is expected to address his latest ailment during a press conference on Monday. Sanders will be joined by his medical team, including representatives from the University of Colorado's Anschutz Medical Campus, to reveal what has plagued him this summer.
About all that's publicly known regarding Sanders' health issue is that he lost 14 pounds. "What I’m dealing with right now is at a whole 'nother level," Sanders said on former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel's podcast in late May.
During Big 12 media days, "Coach Prime" was questioned about his health, but was quick to redirect the focus to his team. The Buffs won nine games last season and are now aiming to win the Big 12 Conference in Sanders' third year at the helm.
"I'm doing wonderful," Sanders said at Big 12 media days. "Don't I look good?... I'm not here to talk about my health. I'm here to talk about my team."
While recovering at his home in Texas, Sanders was visited by former Dallas Cowboys teammate Michael Irvin, rapper Lil Wayne, former Colorado superstar Travis Hunter and others. Irvin, a fellow Pro Football Hall of Famer, was optimistic that Sanders would recover. "I guarantee you he's going to be ok," Irvin said on his podcast after the visit.
"Coach Prime" has battled a series of health issues in recent years, including having two toes amputated in 2021. Two years later, he underwent multiple surgeries to remove blood clots in his leg.
Sanders made a public appearance last week when he visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp to watch his second-oldest son, safety Shilo Sanders, who recently signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Bucs. Deion Sanders' youngest son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is also navigating his first NFL training camp with the Cleveland Browns.
Colorado opened its preseason training camp on Monday ahead of its 2025 campaign. "Coach Prime" and the Buffs will host the ACC's Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their season opener on Aug. 29.
This article will be updated throughout Sanders' Monday press conference: