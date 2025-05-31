Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Dominate NFL Jersey Sales: Colorado Recruiting Boost?
As the Colorado Buffaloes eye another transformative recruiting cycle under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs may have just picked up an unexpected recruiting boost in the form of NFL jersey sales.
According to Cllct’s Matt Liberman, the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders currently leads all rookies in NFL jersey sales.
Right behind him?
None other than former Colorado football teammate Travis Hunter, the do-it-all cornerback/wide receiver who went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.
It's a massive win for both players—but it may also be an even bigger win for Colorado's recruiting strategy.
"Coach Prime" has already turned Boulder into one of the most visible programs in college football.
But now, with two of his most high-profile former players leading the NFL in rookie jersey sales, the Buffaloes have a tangible, marketable pitch for future stars: If you shine at Colorado, the spotlight doesn’t stop when you leave.
Recruits often weigh development, playing time, culture, and opportunities through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL)—and branding has become an essential part of that conversation.
During their time in Boulder, the duo became the faces of Colorado’s football resurgence.
Shedeur rewrote the school record books while turning pregame warmups into must-see TV.
At the same time, Hunter dazzled on both sides of the ball, emerging as one of the most dynamic two-way players in college football history and capping his career off with a Heisman Trophy.
Together, they turned NIL opportunities into a powerhouse platform—landing national endorsement deals, growing massive followings, and becoming fixtures in the media spotlight.
And While it’s fitting to see Hunter rank near the top—as he was the second overall pick—Sanders’ position at No. 1 feels far less conventional.
While many analysts projected Sanders as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Buffs signal caller was selected in the fifth round—going No. 144 overall—to the Cleveland Browns.
Yet, he's remained at the top of jersey sales for several weeks running, even outpacing top picks like Tennesse Titans Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, and Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 pick.
It’s the type of fanfare that would be impressive for a first-rounder. But for a fifth-rounder? It's practically unheard of.
However, nothing about the Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter experience has followed a conventional script.
From the moment they arrived in Colorado, their presence elevated the program’s national profile.
Whether it was Hunter making spectacular catches on both sides of the ball or Sanders throwing darts in the fourth quarter to lead the Buffs to victory, the pair brought credibility and excitement to a team that had won just one game the season before they arrived.
Now, their post-college success is reinforcing that message in real time back in Boulder.
It’s one thing to promise recruits exposure.
It’s another to be able to point to your last starting quarterback leading all NFL rookies in jersey sales—or to highlight your former two-way star that went No. 2 overall and capitalizing on every ounce of their hype.
From Boulder to the big league, Sanders and Hunter are proving that the Colorado pipeline can produce not just NFL-ready pros but stars who arrive with an immediate demand for their product.
For "Coach Prime" and his staff, it seems like a recruiting bonus money can’t buy.