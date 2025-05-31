Buffs Beat

Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter Dominate NFL Jersey Sales: Colorado Recruiting Boost?

Colorado Buffaloes legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders and dual phenom cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter continue to dominate NFL rookie jersey sales—and that early NFL success may offer Colorado coach Deion Sanders an unexpected recruiting advantage.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
As the Colorado Buffaloes eye another transformative recruiting cycle under Colorado coach Deion Sanders, the Buffs may have just picked up an unexpected recruiting boost in the form of NFL jersey sales.

According to Cllct’s Matt Liberman, the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders currently leads all rookies in NFL jersey sales.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads off the field after the first day of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleve
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) heads off the field after the first day of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right behind him?

None other than former Colorado football teammate Travis Hunter, the do-it-all cornerback/wide receiver who went No. 2 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during the first organized team activity at Miller Elect
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) catches a pass during the first organized team activity at Miller Electric Center Monday, May 19, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's a massive win for both players—but it may also be an even bigger win for Colorado's recruiting strategy.

"Coach Prime" has already turned Boulder into one of the most visible programs in college football.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

But now, with two of his most high-profile former players leading the NFL in rookie jersey sales, the Buffaloes have a tangible, marketable pitch for future stars: If you shine at Colorado, the spotlight doesn’t stop when you leave.

Recruits often weigh development, playing time, culture, and opportunities through Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL)—and branding has become an essential part of that conversation.

During their time in Boulder, the duo became the faces of Colorado’s football resurgence.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) a
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shedeur rewrote the school record books while turning pregame warmups into must-see TV.

At the same time, Hunter dazzled on both sides of the ball, emerging as one of the most dynamic two-way players in college football history and capping his career off with a Heisman Trophy.

Together, they turned NIL opportunities into a powerhouse platform—landing national endorsement deals, growing massive followings, and becoming fixtures in the media spotlight.

Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter
Oct 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; University of Colorado Buffaloes football players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) watch during the third period between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

And While it’s fitting to see Hunter rank near the top—as he was the second overall pick—Sanders’ position at No. 1 feels far less conventional.

While many analysts projected Sanders as a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Buffs signal caller was selected in the fifth round—going No. 144 overall—to the Cleveland Browns.

Yet, he's remained at the top of jersey sales for several weeks running, even outpacing top picks like Tennesse Titans Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick of the draft, and Las Vegas Raiders Ashton Jeanty, the No. 6 pick.

It’s the type of fanfare that would be impressive for a first-rounder. But for a fifth-rounder? It's practically unheard of.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) throws during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, nothing about the Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter experience has followed a conventional script.

From the moment they arrived in Colorado, their presence elevated the program’s national profile.

Whether it was Hunter making spectacular catches on both sides of the ball or Sanders throwing darts in the fourth quarter to lead the Buffs to victory, the pair brought credibility and excitement to a team that had won just one game the season before they arrived.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) during their numb
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Former Colorado Buffaloes players Shedeur Sanders (L) and Travis Hunter (R) during their number retirement ceremony before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Now, their post-college success is reinforcing that message in real time back in Boulder.

It’s one thing to promise recruits exposure.

It’s another to be able to point to your last starting quarterback leading all NFL rookies in jersey sales—or to highlight your former two-way star that went No. 2 overall and capitalizing on every ounce of their hype.

From Boulder to the big league, Sanders and Hunter are proving that the Colorado pipeline can produce not just NFL-ready pros but stars who arrive with an immediate demand for their product.

For "Coach Prime" and his staff, it seems like a recruiting bonus money can’t buy.

