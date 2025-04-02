Shedeur Sanders Freefalls In NFL Analyst's Latest Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns Trade
Depending on who you ask, Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders's NFL future could hold either Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections or failure to live up to his immense hype.
Regardless, Sanders has been stamped as a first-round draft pick since stepping off the gridiron for the final time as a Buff. Where he gets selected, especially amid a frantic NFL quarterback carousel, has been the million-dollar question.
Some have gone as far as to believe the Tennessee Titans will choose Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick. On Tuesday, NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein prognosticated a reality far from it.
Zierlein's "2025 NFL mock draft 3.0" tabbed Sanders as the No. 24 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns. This spot is a step up from his second iteration of predictions released on Mar. 3, where the Browns would select Sanders at No. 29.
In both versions of the mock, Cleveland trades up for Sanders despite already having the No. 2 pick. Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is taken instead of a quarterback at No. 2, and while risky for a team without a concrete starter for 2025, some recent roster moves by the New York Giants could explain Zierlein's logic.
After being rumored to have its eyes on Sanders for months, New York signed a pair of veteran free agent quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston last March. With coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen on the hot seat entering next season, the franchise appears hesitant to put its trust under center in a rookie.
Zierlein mocks the Giants to select another prized Colorado prospect at No. 3 overall, Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Landing in New York could pay dividends for the two-way star, as Hunter could spend time on offense opposite wide receiver Malik Nabers while entering a secondary that lacks a lockdown cornerback.
After the Giants' pick, quarterback-needy teams are few and far between. The Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6) were linked to Sanders but made a stunning trade on Mar. 13 for 34-year-old quarterback Geno Smith. Many have argued for the New Orleans Saints (No. 9) to hit the reset button after two feeble campaigns with quarterback Derek Carr, but the team insists on him keeping the starting spot.
Zierlein toyed with the idea that the Indianapolis Colts could draft Sanders at No. 14, but he ultimately has Cleveland trading back into the first round with the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints later trade up to snag a quarterback, Ole Miss Rebels' Jaxson Dart.
So, even after this tumble, why not Tennessee at No. 1? Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke highly of Sanders and the team appears locked in to draft a signal-caller, but current consensus — Zierlein included — has Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as the top pick.
Public opinion on Sanders varies heavily due to numerous variables. Some attribute the number of sacks he took in two seasons at Colorado to poor pocket presence or athleticism, while others factor in the Buffaloes' lack of talent at offensive line and running back.
Intangibles have also long been part of Sanders's discourse. His demeanor was labeled "arrogant" and "brash" by an NFL quarterbacks coach after the scouting combine, and several teams have reportedly expressed concerns with the hovering of his coach and father, Deion Sanders, around the draft process.
As Zierlein predicts, Shedeur could very well land in Cleveland. The franchise is notorious for its troubles in finding a mainstay at quarterback, and Sanders has the tools to become the long-awaited answer. Whether he's quickly off the board or waits hours into the night of April 24 to hear his name called, however, will be a sight to behold.