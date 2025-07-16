Shedeur Sanders Turning Heads Before Cleveland Browns Training Camp Even Begins
The Cleveland Browns and rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders have been one of the NFL offseason’s most talked-about storylines. From draft night speculation to trade rumors, the intrigue surrounding the son of Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been undeniable.
Now, with Cleveland quarterbacks and rookies set to report on Friday, that spotlight is only getting brighter.
Though Sanders hasn’t posted much himself, recent training clips of the former Colorado star have surfaced and quickly spread across social media.
One video that Sanders did post to his Instagram showed the rookie quarterback running through a night workout. In another clip, Sanders can be seen uncorking tight spirals in the rain, showing off timing and command despite the wet conditions.
Most recently, Sanders was spotted back in Ohio at a local high school preparing for reporting day. In each clip, Sanders appears focused, polished, and locked in, offering a glimpse of a player who’s doing everything he can to be ready.
To fans hoping Sanders can rise in the Browns' quarterback room, the footage is encouraging. It suggests Sanders is approaching camp with a dedicated focus, which he will need if he hopes to compete for a starting role.
The former Colorado standout enters camp looking to climb a competitive depth chart that includes Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, fourth-year veteran Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted 50 picks ahead of Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Still, despite his fifth-round status, Sanders continues to generate outsized attention from media and fans alike as a genuine prospect who could force his way into the starting quarterback conversation if he continues to impress.
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
Much of that intrigue comes from the brand he built during his college career, first at Jackson State and then at Colorado. Fans watched him stand tall under pressure, shake off big hits, and deliver dimes when it mattered most.
For many of those fans, this next step in Cleveland feels like a natural progression of his journey.
“When it’s time for me to play, it’s time for me to play,” Sanders told Browns reporters last month. “But I’m not looking too far into the future. I’m focused on the small things. And over time, the big things will happen.”
There’s been speculation that Sanders could eventually challenge for the starting job. Whether that opportunity comes during his rookie season remains to be seen. However, it's clear that Sanders is already building a compelling case, and his quiet preparation and behind-the-scenes work could make the difference.
For Sanders, it’s simple. It’s business as usual. He's not campaigning for attention or lobbying for reps. He’s just putting in the work, rain or shine, and letting his preparation speak for itself.