Shedeur Sanders, Tyler Warren, Mason Graham Prank Called During NFL Draft
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was prank called during the 2025 NFL Draft, and the moment went viral after being caught on a Twitch live stream. In the aftermath of the draft, it's been reported that Sanders was not the only prospect to have his phone number leaked: Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren and Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Mason Graham were reportedly prank called as well.
The person behind Sanders' leaked phone number and the prank call is the son of Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Jax Ulbrich. He has since apologized after the NFL investigated the matter.
FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that Warren was also prank called before being selected No. 14 overall in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts. Schultz also reported that the NFL would be looking into Warren's prank callers as well.
According to the Detroit Free Press, Graham's father said that his son's phone was blowing up before he was drafted No. 5 overall by the Cleveland Browns. Graham's father told the Detroit Free Press that the people who pranked called Graham leaked his son's phone number by posting a video of the prank onto TikTok.
For Sanders, he reacted live in front of the world as he fell out of the first four rounds of the draft. He expressed his confusion, but he chose not to overreact.
“Nobody got that number but coaches, strictly for that reason," Sheduer said. “Why get mad? They want you to have a certain type of reaction to it”
Sanders was eventually picked by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round.
Jax Ulbrich apologized to Sanders on social media, and the two reportedly talked offline.
“On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake,” Jax wrote on Instagram. “Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment. Thank you for accepting my call earlier today, I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”
Jax reportedly got Sanders' phone number off of his dad's iPad, and then used it to prank call the quarterback prospect. Because of Jeff Ulbrich's involvement, the Falcons also released a statement about the situation and expressed their apologies to Sanders.
"The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family. We have also been in contact with the NFL and will continue to cooperate fully with any inquiries we may receive from the NFL league office. We are thoroughly reviewing all protocols, and updating if necessary, to help prevent an incident like this from happening again."
As for Warren and Graham, little is known about who prank called them or how their phone numbers were leaked.