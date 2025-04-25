Shedeur Sanders Updated NFL Draft Betting Odds Before Round 2
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was not selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday night. He continues to wait to learn his future, but the betting odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook seem convinced on Sanders' ultimate destination in the draft.
Before the second round begins, DraftKings has the Cleveland Browns (-350) as runaway favorites to draft Sanders. Whether that is with Cleveland's No. 33 or No. 36 pick remains to be seen, but it appears as though Sanders will not have to wait much longer.
Behind the Browns are the Las Vegas Raiders (+350), New Orleans Saints (+600), and Pittsburgh Steelers (+1200). The Raiders hold pick No. 37, which would require them to trade up if they wanted to take Sanders before Cleveland picks twice in the second round.
However, the odds have been wrong before. In the days leading up to the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers were favored to draft Sanders and the New York Giants were also considered a team of interest. Instead, Pittsburgh passed on Sanders with the No. 21 pick, selecting defensive lineman Derrick Harmon from Oregon, and the Steelers do not pick again until the third round (No. 83).
The Giants chose Penn State defender Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick, and they followed that up with a trade that gave them another first round pick. New York selected Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart at No. 25.
MORE: Shedeur, Shilo Sanders Emotional Reaction: Travis Hunter Drafted To Jacksonville Jaguars
MORE: Travis Hunter Trade Winners And Losers? Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns Graded
MORE: WATCH: Travis Hunter Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide Out Of First Round
Draft day is known for surprises, and another team could be working with Cleveland for the No. 33 pick, if the Browns truly are not sold on Sanders. The New York Jets (+1200), Los Angeles Rams (+1200), and Seattle Seahawks (+2000) are now the teams with the next-best betting odds behind Pittsburgh, per DraftKings.
The Browns traded out of the No. 2 overall pick, declining to select Colorado superstar Travis Hunter. Instead, Cleveland picked Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham at No. 5, and the Browns received the No. 36 pick from Jacksonville to pair with the No. 33 pick.
While passing on Hunter is certainly a bold move, the Browns were able to trade back and add draft capital, while Sanders conveniently falls to them at the No. 33 pick. Could Cleveland pass on Sanders again? Or was this the Browns' ideal plan all along?
After the disappointing result on the first night of the draft, Sanders spoke to his friends and family, and the moment was captured by Deion Sanders Jr. and Well Off Media.
"We all didn't expect this, of course, but I feel like with God, anything is possible," Shedeur said. "I feel like this didn't happen for no reason. All this is, of course, is fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance, we all know this shouldn't have happened, but we understand we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day, and we're going to be happy regardless. Legendary."
Sanders is expected to learn his fate at the beginning of the second round, whether it's with Cleveland or not. The NFL Draft will resume on Friday at 4 p.m. MT.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.