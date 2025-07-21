Shilo Sanders Checks Off Career Milestone In Tampa Bay
What started as a simple giveaway turned into a milestone moment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders, who brought his trademark charisma to a local KFC last week for a playful family challenge posed by his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.
The goal of the challenge? To hand out 250 free meals as quickly as possible.
The moment was well-documented, and Shilo had an NFL first while participating in the promotional event with KFC. While interacting with fans, one Buccaneers fan was wearing Sanders' jersey. It was the first time the Tampa Bay rookie had seen one, and he signed it for the fan.
Shilo took on the challenge from his new home city of Tampa, where he greeted fans from the drive-thru window with chicken boxes in one hand and jokes in the other.
As cars pulled through the line, fans took pictures and videos, laughing and engaging with Shilo.
At one point, he even showed off his Spanish-speaking skills with a guest, joking with the store manager that he deserved a raise for being bilingual.
The drive-thru became a meet-and-greet with a side of fried chicken, but what began as a lighthearted promotion quickly turned into something more meaningful.
As the next car pulled to the window, Sanders could hardly contain himself when he noticed the driver wearing a No. 28 Buccaneers jersey that read “Sanders” across the back.
“Oh, he got the jersey. The 28 jersey. The 28 jersey. The 28 jersey," Shilo shouted, unable to hide his excitement. "That’s the first one I’ve seen.”
The fan, more interested in the autograph than the chicken, passed the jersey through the window to Shilo.
“This is the first Bucs jersey I’ve ever signed,” Shilo said, smiling, signing the jersey on the front and back.
For any NFL rookie, the first fan jersey they sign is more than just an autograph. It’s a moment that represents years of hard work, sacrifice, and belief. And for the son of a legend like NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, it was a moment that signaled his time had finally arrived.
That moment was captured on video and later shared on Shilo’s YouTube channel.
The vlog showcased the entire event, from vans full of kids to families stopping by to meet him. At one point, Shilo even paid a longtime employee who shared his grandmother's name $250 to clock out early and enjoy the rest of the day off.
For Shilo, the event wasn’t just a chance to hand out meals. It was an opportunity to truly connect with the Tampa community, and in doing so, he just happened to experience a personal milestone that every NFL player remembers.
The signed jersey wasn't just a first for Sanders, it was a reminder that his own NFL story is officially underway.