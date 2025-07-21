Buffs Beat

Shilo Sanders Checks Off Career Milestone In Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders thought he was just handing out chicken during a family challenge issued by his dad, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. At the event, Shilo signed his NFL jersey for the first time ever for a fan.

Ben Armendariz

Jun 10, 2025; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
/ Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
What started as a simple giveaway turned into a milestone moment for Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders, who brought his trademark charisma to a local KFC last week for a playful family challenge posed by his father, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

The goal of the challenge? To hand out 250 free meals as quickly as possible.

The moment was well-documented, and Shilo had an NFL first while participating in the promotional event with KFC. While interacting with fans, one Buccaneers fan was wearing Sanders' jersey. It was the first time the Tampa Bay rookie had seen one, and he signed it for the fan.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadi
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shilo took on the challenge from his new home city of Tampa, where he greeted fans from the drive-thru window with chicken boxes in one hand and jokes in the other.

As cars pulled through the line, fans took pictures and videos, laughing and engaging with Shilo.

At one point, he even showed off his Spanish-speaking skills with a guest, joking with the store manager that he deserved a raise for being bilingual.

The drive-thru became a meet-and-greet with a side of fried chicken, but what began as a lighthearted promotion quickly turned into something more meaningful.

As the next car pulled to the window, Sanders could hardly contain himself when he noticed the driver wearing a No. 28 Buccaneers jersey that read “Sanders” across the back.

“Oh, he got the jersey. The 28 jersey. The 28 jersey. The 28 jersey," Shilo shouted, unable to hide his excitement. "That’s the first one I’ve seen.”

The fan, more interested in the autograph than the chicken, passed the jersey through the window to Shilo.

“This is the first Bucs jersey I’ve ever signed,” Shilo said, smiling, signing the jersey on the front and back.

For any NFL rookie, the first fan jersey they sign is more than just an autograph. It’s a moment that represents years of hard work, sacrifice, and belief. And for the son of a legend like NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, it was a moment that signaled his time had finally arrived.

Jan 3, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Team Ballaholics head coach Deion Sanders poses with his son defensive back Shilo Sanders (21
Jan 3, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Team Ballaholics head coach Deion Sanders poses with his son defensive back Shilo Sanders (21) at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images / Kim Klement-Imagn Images

That moment was captured on video and later shared on Shilo’s YouTube channel.

The vlog showcased the entire event, from vans full of kids to families stopping by to meet him. At one point, Shilo even paid a longtime employee who shared his grandmother's name $250 to clock out early and enjoy the rest of the day off.

For Shilo, the event wasn’t just a chance to hand out meals. It was an opportunity to truly connect with the Tampa community, and in doing so, he just happened to experience a personal milestone that every NFL player remembers.

The signed jersey wasn't just a first for Sanders, it was a reminder that his own NFL story is officially underway.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

