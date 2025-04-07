Shilo Sanders Seen With Pittsburgh Steelers Scout Colorado Buffaloes' NFL Showcase
The Colorado Buffaloes have multiple players expected to be taken throughout the 2025 NFL Draft. Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders has been working hard to boost his draft stock and was seen talking to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Colorado’s NFL Showcase.
With the chance for Sanders to fall out of the draft, the Colorado safety had a crucial workout at the Buffaloes’ pro day on April 4. Sanders was not invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The Showcase was one of the first times Sanders held a workout for teams.
Sanders was photographed speaking to the Steelers veteran West Coast scout, Kelvin Fisher. Sanders impressed at the showcase, running a 4.52 40-yard dash. The Steelers remain a team with a consistently strong defense each season, and could be looking to add depth pieces later in the draft.
To boost his draft stock, Sanders participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl. While attending, the Colorado safety discussed being perceived as a low draft pick by the media.
“It does get aggravating whenever you put in that work, and you’re working on your craft, and [there’s] people just steadily destroying you,” Sanders said. “I just care about what the scouts think. I care about what Coach Prime thinks, what my family thinks, and I got a good circle around me, so I really don’t let that stuff affect me.”
Much of the draft talk surrounding the Buffaloes has been on quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter. The showcase gave the projected later picks, such as Shilo Sanders, the opportunity to showcase their skills and make one last shot to impress scouts.
After the showcase, Colorado Coach Deion Sanders expressed how proud he is of his son.
“I’m pretty sure he surprised a lot of you guys with his 40 time today, and I’m so darn proud of him,” Sanders said. “He does not take a backseat to his brothers. He does not take a backseat to anybody. He’s a worker. He’s a go-getter and he’s a dog.”
“I love what he represents. I love who he is on and off the field, and he’s a great young man," Sanders continued.
Shilo Sanders has spent the past six seasons with three different schools. Sanders began his collegiate career with the South Carolina Gamecocks, then, after two seasons, he joined his father and brother at Jackson State. For the past two years, Sanders has been with the Buffaloes.
In 2024, Sanders recorded 67 combined tackles, defended two passes, had one sack, and one forced fumble. It was a bit of a decline from 2023, where Sanders recorded four forced fumbles and one pick-six, hurting his draft stock. Sanders is also 25 years old, which is one of the reasons players tend to drop in the draft.
Sanders is a hard worker, and even if he does fall in the upcoming draft, he will give it his all to develop and push to be a true role player on whichever team he lands with. The Steelers have six draft picks, four of which are day three picks.
While safety is not a need for Pittsburgh, now that representatives from the Steelers were seen talking to Sanders, his name will be one to watch when the Steelers make their selection.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place April 24-26, 2025 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.