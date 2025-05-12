Shilo Sanders Surprises Tampa Bay Buccaneers With Cool Media Move
Tampa Bay Buccaneers undrafted free-agent Shilo Sanders surprised many with his first impression in the NFL. Before beginning his first-ever NFL press conference, Shilo introduced himself and shook hands with every reporter in attendance for NFL Rookie Minicamp.
The former Colorado Buffaloes safety is the son of Deion Sanders and knows how to show respect under the eyes of scrutiny. Being the son of "Prime Time" and the older brother of now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders comes with a lot of attention. Shilo Sanders has shown time and time again, he has a great sense of humor and work ethic amid all the constant opinions about him and his family.
While Deion Sanders is a polarizing figure, his players (and sons) are very well-prepared for the NFL, as illustrated by Shilo's poise and performance on the field.
“Man, look at where we’re at,” Sanders said with enthusiasm in his first Tampa Bay press conference. “Look at the whole coaching staff. It’s a really supportive coaching staff. Everybody wants to see everybody do good. Everybody on the team, we all want to see each other win. It’s a great environment to thrive in.”
After going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo and Tampa Bay agreed to a three-year deal worth $2.96 million.
The Buccaneers need help in the secondary and Shilo hopes to fill that void. He’ll compete for a spot during organized team activities, training camp, and preseason. The exciting safety Shilo is a great fit in Tampa Bay with a defensive-minded coach in Tampa Bay with Todd Bowles.
He's already got the attention of Bowles during NFL Rookie Minicamp.
"Like the rest of the safeties, he's very intelligent, he's very loud," Bowles said after practice on Friday. "You can hear him making calls and everything so he's got a good grasp of things day one, there was about three or four of them that did, he's one of them. But, you've got to make plays in pads obviously and that's what it comes down to. Knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day."
Shilo will push to make the roster and carve out his own path in the NFL. The 6’0 “ 195-pound safety is physical. At Colorado in 2023 and 2024, Shilo recorded 137 total tackles, five passes defended, two tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, one interception, and one sack. Prior to Colorado, Shilo played at Jackson State and South Carolina.
He's media-saavy and composed. Few rookies have been under more intense scrutiny than the Sanders brothers. Playing for a Colorado program constantly in the national spotlight, Shilo became a vocal leader for the Buffaloes and earned the trust of his teammates and coaching staff alike.
Shilo showed off his humor as he walked towards the Buccaneers’ facility for the first time, saying, “I know I haven’t got a code yet, so I need somebody to let me in.”
Shilo played six seasons of college football; 2020-2021 with South Carolina, 2021-2022 with Jackson State, and 2023-2024 with Colorado. Sanders’s last four seasons at Jackson State and Colorado were under Coach Prime.
Shilo will wear jersey No. 28 for Tampa Bay. He was one of 15 undrafted players to sign with the Bucs and one of two safeties.