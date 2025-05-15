Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shilo Sanders: Biggest Winner Of Rookie Minicamp?
Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders did not hear his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, but one could make the case he's had the best two weeks of any rookie. Despite not being drafted, Sanders was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a undrafted free agent deal for the opportunity to compete for a 53-man roster spot with a team coming off consecutive NFL playoff appearances.
Beyond that, Shilo made waves for the support of his younger brother, Shedeur, who endured a steep fall in the draft before being selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns. Shilo’s brotherly love and timely jokes to keep the mood lighthearted continuously went viral over the draft weekend. After Shedeur was infamously prank-called, Shilo was there by his brother’s side to be a shoulder to lean on.
After Shilo received his news, both Deion and Shedeur Sanders, along with the rest of their family, were there to celebrate in his individual moment as well. Culminating a chaotic but fruitful weekend for the Sanders family. Shilo kept the positive momentum rolling at Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie minicamp, where he not only continued to win people over in front of the camera but on the field as well.
“Like the rest of the safeties, he’s very intelligent, he’s very loud,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said. “You can hear him, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1. There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them, but you have to make plays in pads. That’s what it comes down to — knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day.”
Sanders didn’t look out of place and displayed his athleticism going through drills at full speed. Sanders, as Bowles and several local media members noted, was also very loud on the field, displaying a high level of communication and understanding of the playbook, which he has admittedly been grinding through late at night. Shilo is a rookie, but he’s not a young player. He understands the moment at hand.
“Man, look at where we’re at,” Sanders proudly said to the media. “Look at the whole coaching staff. It’s a really supportive coaching staff. Everybody wants to see everybody do good. Everybody on the team, we all want to see each other win. It’s a great environment to thrive in.”
“It’s just an ‘it’ thing. You either got it or you don’t,” Sanders said. “Throughout my whole career, I’ve always been a guy who gets the ball out any way, shape or form. Forced fumbles, picks, I’m gonna get the ball. That’s the whole point of playing defense. We wanna get the offense the ball.”
The charismatic and respectful display to the media only helps Shilo’s public perception, but it’s not a facade. This is who he’s always been, but now, away from Coach Prime, Shedeur, Travis Hunter, and the lightning rod that is Colorado football, he’s getting to showcase it on its own. Shilo has a ways to go before he makes the team, but he’s leaving no stone unturned and capitalizing on his moment.