Shilo Sanders On Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cut-Watch: Colorado Buffaloes Fans React
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Shilo Sanders joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent. The former Colorado Buffaloes defensive back is working his way towards making the 53-man roster, which is tough for an undrafted rookie.
Sanders spent six seasons playing college football, his two most recent years with the Colorado Buffaloes. In 2024, Sanders racked up 67 total tackles, two passes defended, one sack, and one forced fumble.
Colorado Buffaloes Fans React To Sanders’ NFL Development
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played two preseason games, giving Sanders the chance to work his way up towards making the squad. The former Colorado player has taken advantage of his opportunity, and Colorado fans and supporters of the Sanders family have shown their support across social media.
“He’s going to be a starter eventually, I have zero doubts,” One user on X said.
In Sanders’ preseason debut on Aug. 9, the former Buffaloes safety recorded 37 total snaps, 23 coverage snaps, one quarterback hit, and one tackle.
In response to Sanders’ stats in his preseason debut, another user on X used the rookie's stats as a way to reminisce on his time with the Buffaloes.
Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and Sanders spent two seasons playing together with the Colorado Buffaloes, making big plays on the defense together. Colorado's defense showed improvement on defense within the past two seasons with Sanders and Hunter at defensive back.
Sanders Facing Adversity
Sanders played college football for three different programs. He spent two seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks before two seasons at Jackson State, with his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders. After spending six seasons playing college football, the former Colorado safety understands the work it takes to earn playing time.
MORE: Deion Sanders Ready To Name Starting Quarterback For Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Coach Deion Sanders Makes Unique College Football List
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes To Land Elite Quarterback Recruit Over Texas Longhorns?
MORE: Deion Sanders’ Coaching Staff Compared To Florida State By Transfer Receiver
“Shilo is very aggressive, very young, and very hungry. He can make plays in the box and run down to give us 100% on special teams. This last week is going to be very important for those guys to show up,” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said, speaking to the media.
Sanders understood coming out of college that he would not be a high draft pick, but he has continued showing off a strong work ethic and embracing the Tampa Bay area. The deadline to trim the roster to 53 is on Aug. 23, and Colorado fans will be keeping an eye on Sanders’ status with the Buccaneers.
If cut, Sanders could be a candidate to watch for to make the team's practice squad, if not picked up through the waiver wire first.
Colorado Buffaloes Without Sanders
In addition to Sanders, former Colorado safety Sam’Ron Silmon-Craig moved on to the NFL, which leaves the Buffaloes with a new unit in 2025. Returning Colorado safety Carter Stoutmire is heading into his third season with the program and could be a breakout candidate on defense in 2025.
Stoutmire saw an increase in playing time in 2024, starting three games at safety, and could be a player to step up in a big way for the Colorado defense. Stoutmire played while Sanders was out with an injury, demonstrating that he can step in for the former Buffalo this season.
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard is another player to make a name for himself on the team this season. He had a strong spring and has continued to impress throughout the summer. Byard spent two seasons with the Southern Florida Bulls before entering the transfer portal. He was a big pickup for the Buffaloes and could be the other safety on the field this year.
As the cutdowns begin, Colorado fans will be paying close attention to Tampa Bay as they watch to see if Sanders can go from an undrafted free agent to making the 53-man roster.