Updated National Championship Odds: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Underdogs?
The 2025 college football season is quickly approaching, and the Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for a big year. Colorado coach Deion Sanders is heading into his third season with the program and his first without several star players.
With roster turnover, especially on the offense, there are many question marks regarding the Buffaloes. The team finished the 2024 season with a 9-4 overall record, going 7-2 in Big 12 conference play, but can Sanders and the Buffaloes keep up with the success and make the college football playoff?
Colorado Buffaloes National Championship Winner Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes have +1800 odds to make the college football playoff this season on FanDuel Sportsbook. The program has +30000 odds to win the National Championship game.
While the Buffaloes have a chance of making the playoff, the odds of the program winning it this season are slim. There are several teams with much higher odds to win, giving the Buffaloes an uphill battle ahead.
Top 10 Highest Odds Of Winning National Championship
1. Texas Longhorns, +550
2. Ohio State Buckeyes, +650
3. Georgia Bulldogs, +700
3. Penn State Nittany Lions, +700
5. Alabama Crimson Tide, +1000
5. Clemson Tigers, +1100
7. Oregon Ducks, +1400
8. Notre Dame Fighting Irish, +1500
9. LSU Tigers, +1600
10. Miami Hurricanes, +3300
Winning The Big 12
One of the best ways for the Buffaloes to make the College Football Playoff is to win the Big 12. The Buffaloes have some tough competitors in the conference. Heading into the season, the conference has four teams featured in the AP Top-25 preseason poll, and the Buffaloes are not one of them.
Of the four ranked Big 12 opponents ahead of the season, the Buffaloes will play three of them: No. 22 Iowa State, No. 11 Arizona State, and No. 17 Kansas State. With a tough road ahead, Sanders and the Buffaloes will have to pull off some upsets to rise in the rankings.
Sanders and the Buffaloes have +3300 odds of winning the Big 12 conference championship, among the bottom half of the teams’ chances.
MORE: Updated Cleveland Browns Quarterback Stats: Shedeur Sanders Falling Behind?
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Colorado Buffaloes Plagued By Injury At Key Position Group
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Addresses 'Tough' Quarterback Cuts
MORE: Deion Sanders Strikes New NIL Deal, Boosting Colorado Buffaloes’ Recruiting Power
Starting Off Strong
In 2024, while the Buffaloes had the same conference record as the top three teams, but still ended No. 4 in the conference. What kept Colorado lower in the Big 12 rankings was the non-conference schedule, as Colorado had two more losses than the other top teams.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. To make a run in 2025, getting a win in week one will be crucial. Not only does the record matter to make the playoff, but starting the season with a win would be a momentum boost for the program.
Colorado is starting the season off as 3.5-point home underdogs against the Yellowjackets on FanDuel Sportsbook. Sanders and the Buffaloes are going to have to prove the doubters wrong early this season.
Sanders Preparing Team
Despite the roster turnover, the Colorado Buffaloes have talented players looking to step up this season. The program has two quarterbacks ready to step in with Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and true freshman Julian Lewis. Defensively, the Buffaloes could have one of the top cornerbacks with DJ McKinney.
Sanders is preparing his team to come out fighting in week one against Georgia Tech. With time winding down, he wants his players to prepare and show that they are ready for a big season.
“You probably got seven or six, maybe five days to prove to these men that are called your coaches that you’re capable of doing what you desire to do,” Sanders said speaking to the team. “12 days to be dependable, to be accountable, to hold one another to a standard that is the standard that we’ve created here.”
It will be a tough battle for Colorado, but Sanders managed to turn a one-win team into a winning program since he took over in 2023. The Buffaloes have a lot to prove, but the players and coaching staff have what it takes to make a push in 2025.
The Colorado Buffaloes will kick off the 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets on Friday, Aug. 29, at 6 p.m. MT.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.