Six Biggest Winners and Losers From Colorado vs. Texas Tech

Colorado lost to No. 12 Texas Tech 29-7 at Folsom Field. The Buffaloes entered the game hoping to pull off an upset against one of the Big 12’s best teams, but a strong first half was followed by a second half that allowed Texas Tech to pull away. Colorado finished the game with 372 total yards but also committed four turnovers, which proved costly as Texas Tech turned those mistakes into points.

Despite the lopsided final score, there were still some individual performances and developments worth highlighting.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes huddle in the fourth quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

Isaac Wilson

Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson’s first start was definitely a mixed bag but there were enough positives early in the game to put in the winner category.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After replacing quarterback Julian Lewis in last week’s loss to Baylor, Wilson was given the starting job against Texas Tech. He immediately provided the Buffaloes with the offensive spark they had been searching for. Colorado’s opening touchdown came when Wilson connected with Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams for an eight-yard touchdown, giving the buffaloes an early 7-0 lead.

Wilson looked confident throughout much of the first half and gave Colorado a chance to compete with a Texas Tech team that entered the game undefeated. He ultimately completed 26 of 45 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown. He also added 39 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The second half, however, was a completely different story. Wilson threw three interceptions, including a pick-six in the fourth quarter that essentially put the game out of reach.

Still, Wilson deserves recognition for the way he opened the game and for showing enough promise to give Colorado something to build around. His first start exposed areas that need improvement, but it also gave the Buffaloes a better look at what the Utah transfer can provide moving forward.

Colorado’s Defense

The final score does not accurately represent how well Colorado’s defense played for much of the night.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) reacts to his play in the third quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes held Texas Tech to just 315 total yards and forced the Red Raiders to work for much of their production. Texas Tech quarterback Will Hammond finished with only 134 passing yards, while Colorado’s defense consistently made the Red Raiders earn their opportunities and achieved two sacks on Hammond.

Colorado’s defense also kept the Buffaloes in the game while the offense struggled to maintain momentum. The Red Raiders entered Boulder averaging plenty of production and carrying an undefeated record, but the Buffaloes limited them to seven points through the first three quarters before Texas Tech finally pulled away in the fourth.

The defense ultimately wore down as the turnovers and short fields began to pile up, but the unit showed that it can compete against one of the Big 12’s better offenses.

Joseph Williams

Joseph Williams continues to establish himself as one of the most important pieces of Colorado’s offense.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts after his touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams finished Saturday night with 10 receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown, once again showing that he can be a reliable target regardless of who is playing quarterback. His touchdown came on Colorado’s opening drive when he hauled in an eight-yard pass from Wilson.

Williams has been one of Colorado’s most consistent offensive weapons throughout the season. He entered the Texas Tech game coming off an outstanding performance against Baylor in which he recorded 11 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown. He has also been used creatively, including throwing a 49-yard completion to Colorado wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. against Baylor.

Even in a game where Colorado’s offense struggled to find consistency, Williams remained heavily involved. His production gives the Buffaloes an important building block moving forward.

Losers

Colorado’s Turnover Battle

The biggest reason Colorado could not finish the upset was its inability to protect the football.

The Buffaloes committed four turnovers, while Texas Tech did not turn the ball over once. That four-turnover difference was devastating, particularly against an undefeated team that already had the talent to capitalize on mistakes.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) during the first quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wilson’s fourth-quarter interception in Colorado's own end zone was the most damaging example. Instead of having an opportunity to keep fighting, Colorado suddenly found itself facing a 21-17 deficit. Texas Tech added another touchdown later in the quarter to put the game away.

Against a team like Texas Tech, Colorado simply cannot afford to give away four possessions and expect to win.

Colorado’s Second-Half Offense

The Buffaloes’ offensive performance after halftime was arguably the biggest disappointment of the night.

Colorado led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter and appeared capable of making Texas Tech uncomfortable. The offense ended up completely stalling in the second half. Wilson’s interceptions compounded the problem, and Colorado ultimately went scoreless after its opening-quarter touchdown.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass in the second quarter against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes actually finished with more total yards than Texas Tech, 372-315, but the four turnovers prevented that yardage advantage from translating into points.

For Colorado, the lesson is simple: the offense showed flashes, but flashes are not always enough against the top teams in the Big 12. The Buffaloes need to find a way to sustain drives, protect the football and finish opportunities if they want to turn competitive performances into victories.

Overall, the loss was another difficult result for Colorado, but there were still a few positives to take away. Wilson showed why Colorado was willing to make a quarterback change, Williams continued to prove he is one of the team’s top offensive weapons, and the defense demonstrated that it can compete with a ranked opponent. The challenge now is turning those individual positives into a complete team performance.

Oct 3, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders cornerback Amier Boyd (27) defends the reception by Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. (14) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s Offensive Line

Colorado’s offensive line had a difficult night against Texas Tech, specifically as the game progressed. The Buffaloes struggled to consistently create running lanes, with the team finishing with just 89 rushing yards on 32 attempts.

The pressure also made things more difficult for Wilson as Texas Tech’s defense became increasingly aggressive in the second half. With Colorado unable to consistently move the ball on the ground or give Wilson clean opportunities, the offense became one-dimensional and eventually fell apart.

Against a ranked Texas Tech team, Colorado needed its offensive line to provide stability. Instead, the unit struggled to give the offense the balance it needed, contributing to a second-half collapse.

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