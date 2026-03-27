Star Transfer Jordan Seaton Reveals Key Difference Between Colorado and LSU

The Colorado Buffaloes took a hit when star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton entered the transfer portal this offseason. Seaton is now with the LSU Tigers and their new coach, Lane Kiffin.

Jordan Seaton on LSU: “It Just Means More”

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seaton spoke to reporters about the move from Colorado to LSU. He highlighted the difference at LSU from his prior stop in Boulder.

“When I left Colorado, I felt like I was at a good point, but coming here, the transition from how I eat to how we work out here is just kind of different….My decision to come here was based off, it just means more,” Seaton said. “Being here is really just different from how we train to how we work…We’re big on extra around here. Just doing what’s required is not enough.”

🔥 Jordan Seaton. Opens Up About Decision to Leave Colorado 👀



"Being here, it just means more. Being here is different from how we train to how we work. When it comes to work, thats what this place is about" https://t.co/6G7YcKhhyI pic.twitter.com/MSyCysTRFB — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) March 26, 2026

There’s no question that LSU one of the premier college football programs in the country. They have no issues in attracting top talent, and that’s exactly what Seaton is.

Seaton was rated by 247Sports as a five-star transfer, the No. 1 offensive tackle, and the No. 4 overall player in the 2026 portal. He played for Colorado in 2024 and 2025 and was named Second-team All-Big 12 last season.

Coming out of high school, Seaton was rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the 1 offensive tackle in the class of 2024 per 247Sports. He has lived up that expectation and LSU hopes that he will make a smooth transition from playing in the Big 12 to SEC.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

LSU has an expectation to be in the race for a national championship just about every year and those expectations were not met under former coach Brian Kelly. Kelly was fired during the 2025 season after accumulating a 34-14 record with Tigers. LSU never made the College Football Playoff under Kelly.

The Tigers made a splash with their next hire in former Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin shockingly announced his intention to become the next LSU coach all while Ole Miss was in the process of making the playoff for the first time in program history. Kiffin left the team and did not coach them during their playoff run to the semifinal.

Colorado’s Busy Portal Offseason

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders had a busy offseason in the transfer portal. The Buffs had 36 players from their 2025 team enter the portal. On the flip side, they had 43 incoming transfers in the 2026 portal.

The biggest loss in the portal was Seaton, but there were other hits as well. The Buffs lost their leading wide receiver in Omarion Miller, who transferred to the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Colorado’s best incoming transfers are four-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., four-star linebacker Liona Lefau, and four-star safety Boo Carter.

In the “Coach Prime” era, which began in 2023, Colorado has been reliant in the transfer portal. The same can be said about the 2026 squad. It will be interesting to see how all these new players come together and mesh when the season kicks off on Sept. 3 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.