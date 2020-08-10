Stories from around Sports Illustrated: It's about to get real

The stories are heating up for college sports writers around Sports Illustrated. Some are writing stories about fall camp opening up as there are teams around the country that have started practicing.

But most are writing about the impending cancellation or postponement of fall sports.

National

Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde have had the finger on the pulse amid all of the decisions from the leaders in all of the major conferences. Forde dropped a bombshell on Sunday, Sources: Power 5 Conferences Moving Toward Canceling Fall Sports, and they've had some major stories all week.

Local

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith believes there will be a football season during this school year and doesn't mind if that takes place in the spring writes Matthew Stevens of Illini Now.

Stevens also wrote about a conversation with the Illinois athletic director and how money is involved in the decision to play or not.

There was an interesting back-and-forth in the Ohio State/Michigan rivalry, even without sports. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh accused Ohio State head coach Ryan Day of breaking the rules, and Day responded by saying they're going to score 100 points against them. Brendan Gulick of BuckeyesNow wrote about it.

Lincoln Riley has been in control of the virus at Oklahoma and they had to pause workouts this past week writes John Hoover from AllSooners.

And Brooks Austin from Dawgs Daily with his perspective on the player's rights movement.