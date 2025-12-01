Talented Linebacker To Enter Transfer Portal After One Season At Colorado
Following only one season with the Colorado Buffaloes, freshman linebacker Mantrez Walker will reopen his recruitment via the transfer portal.
The former four-star prospect (per Rivals) announced Monday that he'll enter his name into the college football transfer portal when it opens for 15 days next month (Jan. 2-16). Walker appeared in four games this season on special teams and took a redshirt, meaning he still has four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Walker is the second Buff to reveal their transfer portal intentions in as many days. Although he hasn't been with the team for several weeks, safety Terrance Love announced Sunday that he'll also enter the portal.
Mantrez Walker Thanks Colorado's Staff, Supporters
In a post on Instagram, the Buford, Georgia, native thanked Colorado's staff and supporters.
"First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talents to play the game that I love," Walker wrote. "Next I would like to thank the University of Colorado's staff for taking a chance on me and giving me an opportunity to play at a high level. I would also like to thank the Buff community for their continued support since I was being recruited in high school.
"With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left. I am excited to take the next step in my football journey."
Walker committed to Colorado in April 2024 and is now the fourth class of 2025 signee to leave the Buffs, joining cornerback Kyle Carpenter, offensive lineman Jay Gardenhire and wide receiver Adrian Wilson. Of those four, only Walker spent the entire 2025 season at Colorado.
Less than two weeks ago, veteran Colorado linebacker Jeremiah Brown shared some high praise for his freshman teammate.
"He's gonna be a guy next year," Brown said of Walker. "Very smart, physical linebacker. The instincts he came with, he's very mature for his age. You don't see him on no lists. He don't miss meetings. He's always early for everything. He's early in the morning. He kind of do the routine I do, coming in and stretching and everything. I think he's gonna be on pace for a good season next year."
Deion Sanders Talks Transfer Portal
While Walker didn't reveal the exact reasons why he's leaving Colorado, coach Deion Sanders recently shared his thoughts on losing players to the transfer portal.
"When a guy leaves a program that selected him, picked him or got him at the portal, he leaves for a multitude of reasons," Sanders said. The number one reason people leave his money. It's not a disdain for staff or disdain for players. It's money... I admire these guys that want to go for another opportunity, a bigger opportunity, and play for a national championship. I applaud that, but that's not the number one reason people leave programs."