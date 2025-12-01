Buffs Beat

Talented Linebacker To Enter Transfer Portal After One Season At Colorado

Freshman linebacker Mantrez Walker announced he'll enter the transfer portal next month after spending only one season with the Colorado Buffaloes. Walker, a former four-star prospect from Georgia, saw time on special teams this year.

Jack Carlough

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders yells at his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images
In this story:

Following only one season with the Colorado Buffaloes, freshman linebacker Mantrez Walker will reopen his recruitment via the transfer portal.

The former four-star prospect (per Rivals) announced Monday that he'll enter his name into the college football transfer portal when it opens for 15 days next month (Jan. 2-16). Walker appeared in four games this season on special teams and took a redshirt, meaning he still has four seasons of eligibility remaining.

Walker is the second Buff to reveal their transfer portal intentions in as many days. Although he hasn't been with the team for several weeks, safety Terrance Love announced Sunday that he'll also enter the portal.

Mantrez Walker Thanks Colorado's Staff, Supporters

Talented Linebacker Enter Transfer Portal Season Colorado Buffaloes Mantrez Walker Freshman Recruiting Jeremiah Brown Big 12
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; General view of Folsom Field during the first half between the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In a post on Instagram, the Buford, Georgia, native thanked Colorado's staff and supporters.

"First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with the talents to play the game that I love," Walker wrote. "Next I would like to thank the University of Colorado's staff for taking a chance on me and giving me an opportunity to play at a high level. I would also like to thank the Buff community for their continued support since I was being recruited in high school.

"With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 4 years of eligibility left. I am excited to take the next step in my football journey."

Walker committed to Colorado in April 2024 and is now the fourth class of 2025 signee to leave the Buffs, joining cornerback Kyle Carpenter, offensive lineman Jay Gardenhire and wide receiver Adrian Wilson. Of those four, only Walker spent the entire 2025 season at Colorado.

Less than two weeks ago, veteran Colorado linebacker Jeremiah Brown shared some high praise for his freshman teammate.

"He's gonna be a guy next year," Brown said of Walker. "Very smart, physical linebacker. The instincts he came with, he's very mature for his age. You don't see him on no lists. He don't miss meetings. He's always early for everything. He's early in the morning. He kind of do the routine I do, coming in and stretching and everything. I think he's gonna be on pace for a good season next year."

MORE: Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado’s Loss to Kansas State

MORE: Deion Sanders' Closing Remarks After Colorado Buffaloes Season

MORE: Kaidon Salter Admits Colorado's Quarterback Carousel Led To Confusion 

WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.

Deion Sanders Talks Transfer Portal

Talented Linebacker Enter Transfer Portal Season Colorado Buffaloes Mantrez Walker Freshman Recruiting Jeremiah Brown Big 12
Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Walker didn't reveal the exact reasons why he's leaving Colorado, coach Deion Sanders recently shared his thoughts on losing players to the transfer portal.

"When a guy leaves a program that selected him, picked him or got him at the portal, he leaves for a multitude of reasons," Sanders said. The number one reason people leave his money. It's not a disdain for staff or disdain for players. It's money... I admire these guys that want to go for another opportunity, a bigger opportunity, and play for a national championship. I applaud that, but that's not the number one reason people leave programs."

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football