Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shilo Sanders Helps Inspire Local High School Students During Workout
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders is working hard to compete for a spot on the 53-man roster. The former Colorado Buffaloes safety joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, and he knows he has to work hard for a spot on the team.
Since being drafted, Sanders has posted several videos on his YouTube Channel about living in Tampa Bay and his journey to making it into the NFL. He recently uploaded a video of himself putting in the work ahead of training camp at a local high school. While training, he talked to some of the young student-athletes about his journey, emphasizing that it is not always easy.
“When I was a junior, I didn’t even, I had to sit behind like a corner that was horrible bro. I went to like a random public school and I ain’t really get a fair shot at playing even though I was good,” Sanders said. “You just got to practice and go crazy, you know. And then all you need is one year of senior film.”
As a recruit, Sanders was a three-star prospect and he began his collegiate journey with the South Carolina Gamecocks. He spent two seasons with South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State to join his father, coach Deion Sanders. After two seasons, the safety joined his father with the Colorado Buffaloes where he spent two more seasons.
In 2024 with Colorado, Sanders racked up 67 total tackles, two passes defended, one sack, and one forced fumble. After six seasons of college football at three schools, Sanders declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Now his journey is continuing in the league as he works to make the Tampa Bay roster.
Since being in Tampa Bay, Sanders has had nothing but positive things to say about the area. Between praising the city and touring different spots to eat, Sanders has adjusted quickly to living in the area. While the temperature can get high, Sanders has already adjusted well, arguing it is easier to play in the heat in Tampa compared to the altitude in Colorado.
“It’s not that bad bro, honestly. No like my breathing feels better than it did at Colorado. Like today, if we did what we did here in Colorado bro, I would have died. But I’m feeling good” Sanders said. “The heat is not even that hot. It makes you feel comfortable. Like it makes you really like warmed up.”
“The altitude in Colorado made it so hard. But I mean, if I’m in shape in Colorado bro, I’m in shape here.”
With Sanders' confidence in himself and the work he is putting in each day, there is a chance that despite being an undrafted free agent he will make the roster with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles was impressed with Sanders throughout the team's minicamp, and the veterans have also taken notice of the work he is putting in too.
Off the field, Sanders is embracing the community and is taking the time to talk with young athletes and help inspire them. What Sanders does off the field demonstrates the type of person and leader he is.
Sanders has not had the easiest journey playing for three colleges and not being drafted, but that has not altered his confidence in himself. Roster cutdowns begin in August and take place throughout the preseason and the former Colorado Buffaloes safety will be a player to watch.