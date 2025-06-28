Bold Prediction For Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders: Eventual Starting Quarterback?
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is working hard to compete for the team’s starting position. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was taken in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft but to a team with a wide-open competition for the starting role.
Sanders is competing with fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Many expect Flacco to be the starter for the Browns because of his experience in the NFL and in Cleveland. Flacco joined the Browns and coach Kevin Stefanski in 2023 and helped lead the team to the playoffs. As a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and with the most experience, Flacco is the easy prediction.
A to Z Sports’ Destin Adams and Kyle Crabbs made a bold prediction regarding Sanders’ rookie season. While Flacco may still be the day-one starter, Adams believes Sanders will start more games than any quarterback on the roster.
“I think he has more upside than Gabriel and is worth betting on as a potential long term starter, whereas I see Gabriel as a career backup,” Adams wrote about Sanders.
“Secondly, I think the Browns are going to struggle this season, no matter who is under center, and Sanders will sell tickets and get fans excited, win or lose. Veteran Joe Flacco seems like the favorite to be the Day 1 starter, but I don’t think it’ll be long before the fan base begins banging the table to see Sanders inserted into the lineup.”
A common idea regarding the Browns’ quarterback position in 2025 is that the starter week one has a high chance of switching. Cleveland has had multiple quarterbacks start in the past two seasons between injuries and making a switch to see if they can do better with a different player.
Aside from on-field talent, Sanders' starting would likely boost fan interaction during games whether it be ticket sales or viewership. During the NFL Draft, Sanders’ draft fall was one of the most discussed topics, as people waited three days to see where the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback would land.
In May, Sanders led in jersey sales for all rookies. Sanders taking the field would excite Browns’ fans, as they get a chance to see who could eventually become the franchise quarterback, and NFL fans would tune in to see if Sanders’ talent can translate to the NFL after the draft fall.
Sanders proved he is a talented quarterback with the Colorado Buffaloes. In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He is an accurate passer, only throwing 10 interceptions and a 74.0 completion percentage. There is still room to grow, but Sanders will add excitement to the Cleveland Browns.
The Cleveland Browns have had four winning seasons in the last 25 years, 2002, 2007, 2020, and 2023. In that time, the team has only won one playoff game which was in 2020. Coming off a three-win season, fans are hungry for excitement and hopefulness surrounding the team and Sanders can do just that. Before Sanders joined the Buffaloes, Colorado won one game. When Sanders joined in 2023, he helped lead the team to a 4-8 record and then a 9-4 record in 2024.
While Flacco still could win the week one starting job, it would not come as a surprise if Sanders took over. Flacco is 40 years old, and the Browns may need to make a switch due to his play level. Sanders would add an exciting component to the Cleveland Browns that could in return, motivate the team.