Shilo Sanders Trending For Poking Fun At Shedeur Sanders For Speeding Citation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders was filming a video when he saw the opportunity to take a shot at his brother, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders for his speeding citations. The two former Colorado Buffaloes are in their first NFL offseason.

Angela Miele

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was recently cited by police for speeding, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders did not miss the chance to poke fun at his brother for speeding.

It was revealed that the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was also caught for speeding earlier in June, making it his second citation of the month. The former Buffaloes' safety did not waste much time before taking the opportunity to tease his younger brother for his speeding.

Sanders has been using his YouTube channel to do a show, “Shilo Sanders’ Tampa Food Tour.” In his most recent episode, he was crossing the road, taking the opportunity to make fun of his brother.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose f
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) pose for a photo before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I know we out here in Tampa, we gotta be careful crossing the street. Especially if Shedeur’s out here,” Sanders said while laughing. 

Sanders is no stranger poking fun when his younger brother is trending. During the 2025 NFL Draft, as the rookie quarterback continued to fall past his projection, Sanders made fun of the situation, turning it on him. 

The former Buffaloes safety was projected to go as a day three or undrafted free agent. Once his brother fell during the draft, the safety jokingly questioned what would happen to him.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) reacts in the second quarter against the O
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) reacts in the second quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As an undrafted free agent, Sanders is working hard to make the roster with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has fully embraced living in Tampa and has been doing well in practices. Sanders spent six seasons playing college football, and at 25 years old, he is showing his maturity and working hard.

The Browns’ rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders is pushing to make the roster as well. Sanders is competing with four other players for Clevaland’s starting position. The Browns drafted rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and have also brought in veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Despite the crowded quarterback room, Sanders is taking the opportunity to learn from the veterans and the competition can help bring out the best in him. Sanders is an accurate passer, but there is still room for him to grow as a player.

In 2024, Sanders passed for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and threw just 10 interceptions. The rookie quarterback will have to work on knowing when to throw the ball away as opposed to giving up too many sacks, but that is something he can fix with time.

Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and managing and principal partner Jimmy Hasl
Jun 10, 2025; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) and managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam watch a play during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While Flacco is projected to start, the Browns’ quarterback competition is said to be wide-open. With his talent, there is a possibility Sanders becomes the Cleveland Browns starter, even if it is not week one of the season.

The two citations may not impact Sanders’ on-field competition, but it is something he will have to avoid moving forward before it becomes an issue. Sanders could take it as a learning experience and he continues to grow.

While the two may not be playing together, they are not missing the opportunity to poke fun at one another when possible. The Sanders brothers are both working hard to make the 53-man roster for their teams. By August, roster cutdowns will begin and the attention will be on what happens to the former Colorado Buffaloes.

