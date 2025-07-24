Buffs Beat

Tampa Bay Rookie Shilo Sanders' Cool Fan Moments After Buccaneers Practice

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders has already made a good impression on his new NFL city by engaging with the community early. Those efforts may have already turned the former Colorado Buffaloes captain of the Headache Gang into a fan favorite in Tampa Bay.

Ben Armendariz

Jun 10, 2025; Tampa Bay, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders (28) participates in mini camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Most undrafted NFL rookies don’t arrive at training camp with much acclaim or name recognition. But for Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders, it’s been an entirely different story.

The former Colorado Buffaloes star has quickly become one of the most recognizable newcomers on the field, and not just for the name on the back of his jersey, but for how he’s handled himself off it as well.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After day 2 of training camp, video clips surfaced showing Sanders hanging out well after practice ended, taking time to pose for photos, sign autographs, and engage with fans gathered near the practice facility.

It’s a familiar sight for fans who got to know him in Boulder.

Before every home game at Folsom Field, Sanders routinely made himself available for young fans huddled along the northeast corner of the stadium, clamoring for a photo or an autograph.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) signs autographs during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Now in Tampa, Sanders appears determined to carry that same fan appreciation into the next phase of his football journey.

From KFC handouts to sticking around to engage with fans in the Tampa heat after a hard practice, Shilo continues to send a message to fans that he’s here not just to play football, but to make a real connection with them.

But Shilo isn’t just winning over the fans. He’s also starting to form connections in the locker room, thanks in part to his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

On the first day of Buccaneers training camp, "Coach Prime" made headlines for showing up to support his son in Tampa. Coincidentally, veteran All-Pro linebacker Lavonte David happened to put on a pair of Deion’s signature Nike Air DT cleats for practice, which didn’t go unnoticed by the NFL Hall of Famer.

“It just so happened that I wore his cleats today in practice,” David told the media after practice when asked about meeting Deion. “He was like, ‘You need anything, man, just let Shilo know.’ So I said, you ain’t gotta tell me twice.”

The exchange, shared by the Buccaneers' social team, symbolized more than just a funny, light-hearted moment. It reflected how quickly Sanders has begun building relationships in his new NFL home, earning respect not just because of his dad, but by being consistent and approachable.

Sanders has also carried a quiet confidence that has translated well to the football field, already impressing Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles with his vocal leadership and on-field awareness.

“His performance in OTAs has been more than just effort," Bowles said back in June. "He’s smart, vocal, and understands the game. He has been doing a good job from day one.”

In a league that rarely hands anything to undrafted rookies, that type of early support says a lot about Sanders' early efforts and NFL readiness.

If Sanders continues to produce on the field and connect off it, the Bucs may find themselves with more than just a young, productive safety.

They might have also found one of the team’s most relatable young faces.

