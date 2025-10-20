Telling Stat Suggests Colorado Buffaloes Are Better Than Record Shows
While the Colorado Buffaloes still must improve their late-game execution, coach Deion Sanders' squad could just as easily be 5-2 right now instead of 3-4.
Colorado was just a few plays short of beating Georgia Tech and BYU, and it led TCU 14-0 before collapsing down the stretch. Now, the 7-0 Yellow Jackets are ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll and 7-0 BYU is close behind at No. 11. Needless to say, things would look very different for the Buffs heading into Week 9 if they had managed to upset either of those top-15 teams.
Combined, the five Power Four teams that Colorado has faced (Georgia Tech, Houston, BYU, TCU and Iowa State) are 30-5, including 11-5 in Big 12 play. The Buffs certainly aren't where they want to be at 3-4, but their ability to hang with top teams is telling of future success.
"I'm sure you see the same darn thing like, 'Dang, here we go again,'" Sanders said prior to Colorado's needed win over Iowa State. "We're right there. We're not a bad football team. I'm not saying we're a great football team, but we're not a bad football team. We're better than we're playing."
Importance of Iowa State Win
Colorado's win over then-No. 22 Iowa State last weekend was needed for several reasons. Not only did the Buffs prove to themselves that they can beat a ranked team, but they also gained some valuable momentum heading into next week's test against the Utah Utes, who fell to 5-2 after losing to BYU on Saturday.
"Phenomenal, phenomenal day," Sanders said. "It doesn't seem like it, but I'm so darn happy for these young men and the staff and everybody involved in our program. We fought for this one throughout the week, staying on their butts, making sure we're not accepting mediocrity, because that can happen when you lose a couple of games straight.... Great day, I'm happy."
Looking At Colorado's Remaining Games
Anything can happen in college football, and all five of Colorado's remaining regular season opponents are beatable, although some more than others. There's no reason the Buffs shouldn't beat Arizona and West Virginia, and a win over either Utah, Arizona State or Kansas State would give Colorado a bowl bid for the second straight season.
Compared to Colorado's first five Power Four opponents being a combined 30-5, its last five are currently 19-16.
Still, some missed opportunities earlier this season have Colorado outside of the Big 12 title conversation.
"We should have been winning, man, and we're still upset with that," Sanders said. "The locker room has a different vibe today, and it's a different challenge given at the conclusion of the matter, but we're better than what our record says, and sometimes it's coaching. You analyze everything. You're still in that mode, that competitive mode,"