Texas Longhorns Receiver Aaron Butler Receives Plea To Transfer To Colorado Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes are heading into a make-or-break offseason after a disappointing 3-9 season, and that means some major roster changes are on the horizon. One area Deion Sanders will need to prioritize is the wide receiver room.

With just 11 signees in this year’s recruiting class, Sanders and his staff will once again lean heavily on the transfer portal. While it comes with its challenges, the portal has become a central part of how he puts his roster together.

Since two-way star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter left for the NFL Draft, Colorado has struggled to find true playmakers at receiver. Sophomore Omarion Miller showed flashes, but the room needs a full overhaul.

The Buffaloes already landed a commitment from former four-star Sacramento State receiver Xavier McDonald after hiring offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Now, the program should turn its attention to another target.

Texas four-star wide receiver Aaron Butler just entered the transfer portal, and Colorado should take a serious look. With his speed and playmaking ability, he could give quarterback Julian Lewis a reliable target right away.

If Colorado hopes to compete in the Big 12 next season, landing playmakers like Butler will be crucial. The Buffaloes can’t afford another season of inconsistency at receiver if they want to turn things around.

Domata Peko Jr. Throws Support Behind Aaron Butler On Social Media

Colorado’s newest signee is already reaching out to Butler on social media, with Domata Peko Jr. posting “Game Changer!!!!!” in response to Butler entering the transfer portal. His endorsement sends a clear message: the Buffaloes are ready to welcome him.

When a player helps recruit, it takes some pressure off the coaches—especially when a four- or five-star prospect is on the market. Butler is likely to get plenty of attention, so any extra push counts.

Player-driven recruiting like this can really make a difference. With Peko Jr. publicly backing Butler, Colorado could have the edge, and if it leads to a commitment, it would be a big boost for rebuilding the receiver room and jump-starting the offense.

Aaron Butler’s Ties to Colorado Make Him a Top Target

Butler spent last season at Texas but didn’t see much action, catching just one pass for 17 yards. What makes things interesting is that he was once committed to Colorado.

Back in 2023, he originally pledged to the Buffaloes before switching to Texas, and before that, he had a brief commitment to USC. He’s also visited a few other big programs along the way.

That familiarity with Colorado could give the Buffaloes an edge. That history gives Colorado a leg up, as Butler already knows the culture and could fit in quickly.

He’s already been through the recruiting process with the program, so there’s less of a learning curve. Plus, having a coachable player who knows the system could help the Buffaloes get him on the field right away.

With the transfer portal wide open, Butler might be more open to coming back this time. After a couple of quiet seasons, he could be an easier target—and bringing him back would give Colorado a receiver who already knows the program and could contribute right away.