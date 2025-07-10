Top-10 Receiver Recruit Jordan Clay To Commit to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes?
In many ways, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have embraced being the wild card. Can they do so again to land one of the country's top wideout recruits?
Four-star 2026 wide receiver prospect Jordan Clay is scheduled to announce his commitment on Friday, with Colorado among his three finalists. The Baylor Bears and Oklahoma Sooners are the other two.
Clay, who preps at James Madison High School in San Antonio, Texas, is ranked No. 8 at his position, No. 15 in his state and No. 85 overall by 247Sports. He's reached the upper echelon of high schoolers nationwide and would be a marquee addition for Coach Prime and the Buffs.
At Madison, Clay has been both consistently productive and freakishly athletic. He's compiled 105 catches for 2323 yards and 24 touchdowns over his past three seasons while listing at 6-3 and 200 pounds.
His physicality and frame have helped him dominate, and with proper nurturing in college, Clay could play on Sundays sooner rather than later.
As things stand, most signs indicate that Clay will stay in-state and pledge to Colorado's Big 12 rival, Baylor. Jordan Scruggs, one of the lead recruiting analysts for 247Sports, logged a "crystal ball" prediction for Clay to commit to the Bears, and Baylor insider Tim Watkins joined him Tuesday evening.
It would be another swing and a miss by Sanders on a top receiver prospect for 2026, as five-star Cederian Morgan chose the Alabama Crimson Tide last week. However, Clay's most recent social media activity could indicate a move to the Buffaloes.
Last Wednesday, he reposted an announcement of his finalists by Colorado news account "NoSkoZone" that included a fascinating remark made to Adam Munsterteiger of 247Sports after Clay visited Boulder on June 6.
Clay has also held Coach Prime in high regard, stating that playing for him is a "lifetime dream." He also had high admiration for Sanders's NFL-seasoned coaching staff, namely offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips.
“Being able to be around that much NFL talent, being able to be around almost four hall of famers, it’s crazy," Clay said in a 247Sports video interview. "If you want to be able to play at the next level, to be coached by the dudes that have done that at the highest level, and succeeded.”
Baylor's approach may have proven tough, with coach Dave Aranda quietly building a strong program in Waco. The Bears won their final six regular-season games and had a solid showing in the Texas Bowl against the LSU Tigers, finishing 8-4. It took a miraculous Hail Mary from quarterback Shedeur Sanders for Colorado to take them down.
Led by quarterback Sawyer Robertson, an offensive renaissance and sturdy Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) ground could lead to Baylor swooping in for Clay and a bevy of prep playmakers.
However, Colorado shouldn't be counted out as Friday's commitment date nears. The Buffs are hungry for a future superstar at wide receiver following the departure of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and Clay would be an ideal candidate.