Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are staring at finishing 5-7 now. All after the Cincinnati Bearcats clinched bowl eligibility by defeating CU 35-28 on Nov. 21.

Sanders and Colorado will miss a bowl game for the third time in four years. But each week, fans seem to learn something new about Colorado.

Leading into these three things we've learned following the latest loss.

Colorado Did Have Strong Bond, Even Amid Controversial Moment

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes long snapper Brady Radz (60) walks off the field after his team’s loss against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So this final scene unfolded: Guard Chauncey Gooden blindsiding cornerback Antwan Peek which drew out the penalty marker.

Most fans will look at the moment and paint the narrative that Colorado is an undisciplined team. But former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman and Super Bowl winner Geoff Schwartz felt differently, saying it was an acceptable reaction from an offensive lineman, as Gooden saw a teammate getting taunted after the final interception. Plus Schwartz clearly saw a teammate having someone else's back.

Why bring this up? Gooden's actions should reveal this picture: Colorado was more tightly-knit than most of the nation thinks. Gooden defended a teammate even if it meant drawing the penalty.

Plus before the moment, there were no stories of Colorado throwing a teammate under the bus. Which paints the continued scene that the 2026 Buffaloes were closer than many think. And that leads to this 2027 idea.

Impact of Colorado Coordinators

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders talks to his team during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Turns out the Colorado players rallied around offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve throughout the season. Time for something new this offseason for Sanders: Keep both coordinators.

Marion's offense delivered up-and-down moments but showed signs of improvement toward the end of 2026. Especially when running back Richard Young started stepping up. The air attack and RPO (run pass option) looks also flashed when quarterback Isaac Wilson stepped in. Wilson must cut down on the turnovers if he comes back to Boulder.

Soon four-star quarterback for 2027 Andre Adams is expected to sign with Colorado come December 2026 during the early signing period, adding an extra needed runner. Plus fellow four-star and wide receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray is anticipated to head to CU with Adams, with JKM rising as the likely replacement for DeAndre Moore Jr. All the more reason Sanders should avoid looking for a new coordinator on offense, as Marion has personnel coming who can spearhead this offense.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) sets prior to a play at the line of scrimmage against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Marve significantly improved one of the nation's worst defenses from 2025. Including getting the Buffaloes to rank first among Big 12 Conference teams in multiple categories including tackles for a loss. Marve may field offers off of how he improved this unit. But he may need one more year in Boulder before perhaps becoming a future head coach contender.

For what it's worth, Sanders must re-court both coordinators given how both showed to connect greatly with the players.

Deion Sanders Future Still in Limbo

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Recruits got handed the assurance before the Houston game that Sanders was coming back for 2027 along with this coaching staff.

But fans and the national media will get more clarity after the UCF game. A win certainly seals another year for Sanders. Yet a loss puts the university in a tough spot to decide if Sanders should be kept or start paying the buyout money.

Sanders, though, admitted after the CIncy loss that more consistency is needed...out of him as a coach. That consistency must show up starting with the Knights game if he really believes he can lead Colorado in 2027. The final regular season games comes off as more than a momentum building game, but Sanders' final 2026 chance to prove he's worth keeping.

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