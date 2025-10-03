Three Keys To A Much-Needed Colorado Buffaloes' Victory Over TCU Horned Frogs
It's been a minute since the Colorado Buffaloes were last double-digit underdogs.
Coach Deion Sanders' group faces an uphill climb back to .500, heading on the road to face the TCU Horned Frogs this Saturday.
The Frogs carry a high-powered offense that temporarily catapulted them to top-25 status, though they're fresh off of a heart-wrenching road loss to the Arizona State Sun Devils.
Colorado is similarly off a close defeat, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory against the BYU Cougars. "Coach Prime" posed a simple proposition as his team prepares to return to its era's Garden of Eden:
"Are you underachieving or overachieving?"
We'll find out this Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MT, with a telecast on FOX. Three areas stand out for the Buffaloes as they rest on life support.
Another Welcome Homecoming
Colorado hosts a litany of Texans on its roster, but Saturday will be extra special for quarterback Kaidon Salter. His birthplace of Cedar Hill, a suburb of Dallas, is just a brief drive from Fort Worth.
With home in mind and family in attendance, pressure's on for Salter to put together a bounce-back performance. He started strong against BYU before faltering down the stretch and throwing a loss-sealing interception.
TCU could be a more favorable matchup for the dual-threat senior, especially if he's looking to air it out. The Horned Frogs rank second-to-last in the Big 12 in pass yards allowed per game, only ahead of the bottom-feeding Oklahoma State Cowboys.
If Salter can push passes downfield, it's a confidence that can rub off on all of Colorado's offense. Joseph Williams, Omarion Miller and Sincere Brown have each shown flashes as deep threats, yet Salter has often failed to trust his proven rocket of a right arm.
Lean On The Line
The Buffs' offensive line has looked dominant through five games, an unthinkable revelation from even one year ago. Now, it should be the key to making TCU play out of its element.
The Horned Frog defense has been solid but nothing special thus far this season, but Colorado's is still far from figuring things out, ravaged by injury and putrid against the run. An old saying goes that the best defense is a great offense, so the Buffs must keep their struggling defenders off the field.
Colorado's top plan of attack in that case would be to trust the big boys as an offensive foundation. Expect wide receiver Dre'lon Miller to again take a heavy dose of wildcat, along with double-digit designed carries from both Salter and running back Micah Welch.
The most important aspect of making due on elite line play is comfort in the pocket. Salter shouldn't waver at the sight of quarterback spies, as a stand, step up and deliver mindset will be how the Buffaloes move and score most efficiently.
Locked-In Linebackers
Colorado desperately needs the incremental steps taken by its defense to carry over another week. But without many top faces on the defensive line, it's on the second level to force negative plays and throw star TCU quarterback Josh Hoover off his game.
Linebacker Martavius French has been his position's only mainstay, yet he has slightly disappointed through five games in black and gold. He'll carry a heavy burden once again alongside a rotation of Jeremiah Brown, Reginald Hughes and Shaun Myers.
A stout day from French will be instrumental for Colorado's defense to contain TCU's inevitable inside runs and quarterback scrambles. Even if those areas are simply contained, the Buffs should have better fortune from a play-calling perspective.
Cornerback DJ McKinney will have his hands full with standout Horned Frogs receiver Eric McAlister, so a disciplined day from the linebackers could help the defense make more positive steps.